José María Aznar It has probably been the president of the Government of Democracy that had the best relationship with an American administration. That gives you undoubted authority to analyze the new world order that has imposed the presidency of Donald Trump. Aznar, in the … Firm and forceful tone of always, speaks of the new president of the United States, of the role he is playing and that he should play Europe and the role of Sánchez’s Spain on the world board. And it is not too optimistic about any of the three things.

– Most of the analysts believe that we are facing a new era, a new world order with the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. What is your vision and analysis of this new world scenario?

“In doubt it is a change of era.” The United States designed the order of the world after World War II, the United States designed and configured the world order after the Cold War and the United States have decided to change the order they designed after World War II and after the Cold War. That order based mainly on the force of freedom, on the force of democracy in common institutions and respect for shared rules, has changed. Now is the domain of force over the norm. I obviously add a factor that is absolutely indispensable at this time, which is the development and consequences of the technological revolution, especially artificial intelligence.

—In Europe and in much of the world it is believed that what is about imposing in Ukraine is not a peace but a surrender. Do you share it?

—The Trump administration has changed allies. His allies are no longer Europeans nor are Ukrainians. His allies are the Russians. Therefore, they want an agreement with the Russians and will have an agreement with the Russians. The problem is, at the cost of what agreement will be? If what is willing to deliver to Putin is the territory that has conquered, to neutralize the position of Ukraine, that will have very serious consequences worldwide, because that means delivering Europe or Eastern Europe to Russia. Therefore, as soon as it rearms, Putin will be willing to make more aggressions. I think we are on the verge of bad peace.

Independence “The last assignment of Junts is more serious than the coup d’etat of the independentistas in 17-O”

—The world is convulsed by the scene last week in the Oval Office of the White House between President Trump and President Zelensky. Make me your interpretation of what happened.

—There is a political fund: that the United States negotiates with Russia without Ukraine. The second issue is the new political style, which consists in saying that we have to do what we say, and, if not, try the consequences. It is exactly what there is at this time from the point of view of the exercise of power by the Trump administration: the policy of the norms, the policy of the rules, has been changed by the policy of the force.

—In all this scenario, Europe should play a fundamental role. However, it seems that Europe is in a second or third plane. How do you evaluate the role that Europe is playing in this crisis?

—We see, Europe has to make a reflection and it is why the last 15 or 20 years of Europe have been a political failure, an economic failure and strategic failure. Europe has been locked in the complacency of well -being, of regulation, of bureaucracy, of believing that the world was going to continue revolving around it. What is the influence of Europe in North America? Europe was 25% of the world’s economy 15 years ago. Today is 15%. If we have been after World War II in an order that is now expired, but based on a political pact and with economic and security consequences, how do we redefine and how do we reorient that pact and that policy? That is what I think Europe has to be seriously raised. For that, a lot of leadership is needed and a lot of decision is needed. But, Europe will continue to be an increasingly representative and more marginal part in the affairs of the world.

Sanchez “The Sánchez government has decided to destroy the State and break down the Spanish nation”

“We are going to go down to the field of Spain.” What is according to your criteria the role that our country is playing in this international scenario?

“We are where we should not be.” And therefore our role is none. First, we are afraid of a clearly anti -American policy, which is a mistake. Second, Spain has lost its position to a large extent in the Latin American world, its position and its influence, and is politically located where it should not, supporting dictators, as is the case of Venezuela or Nicaragua. Spain has placed itself on a really non -existent side in the Middle East and, from the point of view of its European influence, it does not have a real influence. I believe that this is also a consequence of the country’s internal political situation. If we take as reference the famous ‘Churchilian’ vision that the best external policy is a good domestic policy, then … if you are dedicating yourself to undo our nation and our state, it is very difficult for you to have a foreign policy that has some relevance. How many members of the Trump administration have called Spain since the Trump administration exists? To talk about something? Or to say good morning?

“We are going to talk if you think of the internal situation in Spain regarding the international scenario.” What role does an opposition leader play in this case?

—I wonder how it is possible that, on all these issues, in a change of era, the head of the Government does not speak with the head of the opposition and does not try to articulate a common security and defense policy in Spain. How is it possible that you don’t talk about that? How is it possible that common and somehow shared objectives are articulated, to make, for example, in Spain a final definition of a great energy policy, or a technological development policy of artificial intelligence? How is it possible that there is no pact on security at this time? That is, that is the policy of exclusion, the policy of the wall, and has its consequences. What can the head of the opposition do? The opposition chief has to have a policy and has it.

Europe “The last fifteen or twenty years of Europe have been a total political, economic and strategic failure”

The other day it transpired that Mr. Feijóo met with experts and his predecessors to analyze the international situation. He spoke with you. What relationship do you have between you?

“Look very much to wait a few minutes to start this interview but it was just talking to Feijóo.” Since you ask me, I tell you: that the relationship is trustworthy to talk about what we want and it is not an everyday relationship. I do not intervene in the life of the Popular Party every day and my political ideas are well known, but, yes, there is a good relationship, there is a relationship of trust in the clear leadership of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

—You are the president of the Government of Spain who has had the best relationship with the American administration in recent times. How should that relationship be? Have you advised Mr. Feijóo which international strategy should maintain right now?

“I don’t give advice, I can ask my opinion and I give it.” What I see is that the Atlantic Pact is a political pact that has an economic translation and has a security translation. The political pact must be reaffirmed in terms of values, although now they are questioned. The economic pact must continue to defend it although now it is not defended by the issue of tariffs and absolutely unnecessary commercial war. And regarding security issues there has not been such a successful alliance in the world, in the history of the world, such as NATO, the United States will win anything from a problem in trouble, nothing. But Europe will win anything trying to define a policy without the United States or against the United States

Spain «On the international stage, Spain is where it should not be. His role is none »

—They in national politics, I would like to make an analysis of what has happened with respect to the Immigration Pact with Junts and on the assignment of the control of the borders to independence.

—This coalition of government, but especially the Socialist Party, the Spanish left and the current government headed by Sánchez, is in an accelerated process of disintegration of the Spanish nation and decomposition of the State. The disintegration of the Spanish nation is to recognize the national character of Catalonia and the Basque Country fundamentally. In no head can a state yield the powers of control of its borders and immigration without being a state. And that is what is happening in Spain, I will say it clearly: what has happened is much more serious than the coup d’etat of October 17. Much more serious. It is not that Catalonia wants to leave Spain, is that Spain is going from Catalonia. This is Sánchez’s policy. And not just that of Sánchez. It is the policy of the current president of the generality, it is time to say, what is called Illa. Because one thing is to be educated to greet the acts and another thing is to be an accomplice and participate in a policy of destruction of the State. What are you left to do? Well, I am going to tell you that they have two things left: a little in justice so that everything has to be decided judicially in Catalonia and that the Supreme Court of Spain ceases to be the Supreme Court of all of Spain, and there is a consultation. And if you tell me: Do you think Sánchez and Illa are able to do both and consult it too? The answer is yes.

“Is all this situation reversible in a hypothetical future?”

“It is reversible, but you have to be willing to pay the cost of reversion.” And yes, we can pay it. Should we pay it? Yes, we must pay it. Because what is the alternative? The alternative is the dissolution. And I am going to say it with all frankness, I am not willing to see the dissolution of the Spanish nation, the conversion of the Spanish nation into three or four nations, nor the dissolution of the Spanish State in three or four states. I don’t want to live that and I’m going to do my best because that doesn’t occur.