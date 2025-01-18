His father taught him that there is a time when “things stop being gray and become black.” That is, values ​​matter. With that rule he reached the summit of national capitalism, presiding over Telefónica for nine years. From there an operation designed down to the smallest detail by Moncloa wants to evict him.

The executive president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, during the Telefónica campaign call, at the Madrid Stock Exchange Palace ep