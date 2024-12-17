Focused on recovering his relationship with his mother, José María Almoguera has suffered an unexpected scare. As he himself told the journalist Javier de Hoyos, “They broke his car window and stole everything he had.”“in the heart of Madrid.

As he himself confirmed, the thieves took things that had great emotional significance, something that had made him very angry, although later, in statements to the press, he seemed calmer. “I’m very well. It’s a robbery, nothing happens. It’s a scare and a nuisance, but come on, that’s where it all ends,” he commented without going into further details.

Precisely his mother, Carmen Borrego, was in the news this Monday return to television after your comment aesthetic intervention. 18 days ago, the employee was absent from her position as an employee of let’s see to undergo surgery and undergo cosmetic surgery that lasted seven hours.

This Monday, the little girl from Las Campos returned to the Telecinco morning social club, from where she commented on how she is. As soon as he appeared before the cameras of the program, The collaborators were very surprised with the physical change from his partner, who highlighted that he was scared, even minutes before entering the operating room. He then went on to give all kinds of details of his intervention.