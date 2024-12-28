If there is something good about the constant appearances of the Campos clan on ‘De Viernes!’, it is that they allow us to know in detail lThe ins and outs of a deeply original family and with very picturesque customs. For example, that lo normal is not knowing the newborns firstwho are not people to overwhelm. This was revealed by José María Almoguera, who has not yet met his nephew, and Terelu Campos.

Not a Friday without the ‘Campos quota’ on the friendly screen. After an avalanche of appearances and statements from the entire clan after the birth of little Carlo, the son of Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanza, What remained to be known was the impressions of José María Almoguera in this regard and when little was expected from his intervention, the truth is that he has not disappointed at all.

Carmen Borrego’s son enters ‘GH Dúo’ on Friday, his debut in reality television, and he did not want to say goodbye without first stopping by the set of ‘De Viernes!’, as he has grown fond of the program . Terelu Campos’ daughter gave birth to her first child on December 5 and his cousin still doesn’t know the baby. A peculiar situation that, however, it is custom in the familyas has been revealed throughout the program.

And yet, “a close relationship”

«We are close cousins, I consider that I have a close relationship with my cousin, I have called her several times since she has been a mother to see how everything is going, and to give her the pain to see if I can come and meet her soon,” she said. But, for whatever reason, they haven’t had time to meet. It is already known that this family’s agendas are very difficult to balance because They are always very busy with some things or with others.









José María Almoguera has assured that he has told her that he wants to meet the baby, to which she has said “Let’s see what day we can». And although he has not specified a date, he has assured him that it will be “before entering ‘Big Brother’, because he was going to fit it in.” That’s the thing: square. Therefore, everyone calm down because the cousins ​​do intend to see each other in the coming days to share a beautiful moment together with the new member of the family.

For the misguided, of which there are all kinds, Carmen Borrego’s son hastened to clarify that Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia are barely receiving visitors since they welcomed their first child.

A long family tradition

Terelu Campos is one of the collaborators of ‘De Viernes!’, which is why she sees people from her family very often. This is what has happened with his nephew and that is why he has tried to throw a little light to the hot topic of why he hasn’t met the new family member yet. And the same thing: that agendas have to be balanced and that is not so simple in the Campos family.

The collaborator has commented that the couple decided that “no one went to the hospital and then, with the cesarean section, Alejandra, it was logical that no one went… For Alejandra it was a shock.». And more: «It is their decision. Before giving birth they decided that no one went to the hospital. And then the circumstance of life occurred that made them even more right. Each couple decides who goes and who doesn’t go.». And no desire for visits that follow.

However, Carmen AlmogueraJosé María’s sister, does already know the baby. And it is because he has managed to square New Year’s Eve. «His sister has met him on Christmas Eve because she met him on Christmas Eve. If José had come on Christmas Eve, who has never spent Christmas Eve with us since his parents separated, I would have met him at that moment,” Terelu Campos clarified.

Actually, it is tradition in the Campos that new clan offspring are not known this early. «None of us went to the hospital to see José’s son. And look what problem I had, none,” Alejandra Rubio’s mother revealed. Since there is no problem, the thing is to balance. That’s the key.