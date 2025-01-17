The gala nominations GH Duo They were original with respect to the previous ones held during their broadcast. The contestants, in pairs and trios, They had to choose which door to go throughwhich would indicate how they nominated.

For example, José María Almoguera and Jeimy Báez were the first to enter and chose the left door. “It means that you give one and three points to the couple or trio you want, but they are negative, for what remains“explained Carlos Sobera.

The couple decided to benefit María and Dani with three points, and the trio of Manuel, Marieta and Sergio with one. Javier and Romina also remainedwho gave one to María and Dani and three to Maica and Óscar.

The rest of the contestants, however, agreed to vote in sumnominating the companions they chose. “Miguel Frigenti and Álex Ghita have six points and the trio has three, so the five are provisionally nominated,” explained Sobera.

The couple José and Jeimy had a important power. “You can put someone on the list of nominees and take out another person of her,” the presenter told them. “We take Marieta out and we put Maica in,” they responded.

In this way, the final nominees after the change of the couple were: Miguel Frigenti, Álex Ghita, Maica, Sergio and Manuel Cortés. The audience will be the one who chooses who continues in the house and who leaves it.