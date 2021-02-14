Cádiz announced the list of summoned to receive Athletic this Monday with great news: the return of José Mari. The yellow midfielder was injured more than a month ago, when he played the Copa del Rey match against Pontevedra in Pasarón last January 7. José Mari had to be substituted in the 20th minute when he felt a puncture that ended in a muscle tear in the quadriceps of his right thigh. Now it is available again for coach Álvaro Cervera.

Precisely the match against Pontevedra was the return of José Mari after two months recovering from another injury. His absence was the one that made Cervera look for a replacement for him in the center of the field, and the chosen footballer was Fali, who changed his position in the center of the defense to play alongside Jonsson.

His recovery comes at a key moment, as the yellow team meets the infirmary at full capacity and the center of the field is under minimum after Jens Jonsson was injured last day against Real Sociedad. Everything indicates that those chosen to start as midfielders will be the couple formed by Fali and Garrido, but José Mari will also have a few minutes to be able to join the team again, but little by little and without forcing.

The natural footballer from Rota has always been a key piece in Cervera’s eleven every season. The coach himself affirms that having him on the field is having an extension of himself on the field of play. The one in charge of ordering the team and doing their work in the shadows, without great fanfare, but contributing a lot to a team that notices a lot when the captain is away.

Among those called up we see two homegrown players such as Juan Flere and Álex Martín. The ‘return’ of the ‘Pacha’ Espino also stands out. We put quotation marks because he already had minutes last day against the Real after overcoming the coronavirus, but now he is back to be a starter after accumulating several days of training. Another key player. The team has suffered a lot from his absence as the team did not have a replacement in the first team. Marc Baró, youth squad, and Jairo, extreme, have been in charge of covering their position.

List of summoned for Athletic: Ledesma, David Gil, Juan Flere, Fali, Juan Cala, Alcalá, Iza Carcelén, ‘Pacha’ Espino, Álex Martín, Garrido, José Mari, Salvi, Perea, Pombo, Jairo Izquierdo, ‘Choco’ Lozano, Saponjic, Iván Alejo, Negredo, Rubén Sobrino and Malbasic.