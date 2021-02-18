In Cádiz, no one escapes the undoubted importance that José Mari has in the team. The helm of the yellows, the person in charge of channeling the game in attack and a ‘bulldog’ in defense, is finally back. Y what a priori could be one more piece of news, in this case it is not, as reflected by the numbers of the season when the Roteño has not been in the team.

José Mari has played nine games to date, with a balance of four wins, three draws and two losses. His first injury came precisely in the best moment of the yellows, when they dazzled the entire First Division with victories at San Mamés or the Bernabéu. All were praise for a team that got to occupy European positions during some days. Nevertheless, on November 4 and during training, he was injured knee. Two months ahead without the Roteño, and the numbers began to decline: two wins, three draws and five losses.

He reappeared against Pontevedra in the Copa, on January 7, but it only lasted 25 minutes. This time, a quadriceps ailment kept him away from the pitch until last Monday who returned to a call (although he did not play). The team’s balance during this second injury has been more worrying: one victory, one draw and five losses. The midfielder, therefore, He sees the light at the end of the tunnel, he has left his injury behind and will be able to have minutes against Barça. Cervera will have to decide the amount although it is not unreasonable to see him again as a starter. The technician wants to minimize the risks, since if he suffered another relapse, it would be fatal for the interests of the yellows.