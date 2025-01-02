The choice of David Broncano and Lalachus to present TVE’s Campanadas has borne fruit. Against all odds, the duo from ‘La Revuelta’ managed to unseat this past December 31st Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote as leaders of New Year’s Eve in Spain. The expectation over the Vallecano’s dress and her recently announced pregnancy with her husband, chef Dabiz Muñoz, could not cope with the two comedians, who managed 5,642,000 spectators and 33.1% share.

Despite this valuable victory in the hearings for the public entity, the broadcast hosted by Broncano and Lalachus has not been free of controversy. In the last few hours, social networks have been filled with criticism of the couple of TVE presenters for one of the little jokes that they included in their script and that many viewers have taken as “an act of unacceptable mockery towards the beliefs of millions of Spaniards”.

Criticism of Lalachus and Broncano for what happened in the Campanadas on TVE

It all happened during the broadcast from a balcony in Puerta del Sol, when the comedian from Fuenlabrada, who regularly collaborates on the La 1 program, showed a picture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in which appeared Grand Prix program heifer. A gesture that, on X (formerly Twitter), did not sit well with many Catholic Internet users, who did not hesitate to directly attack this humor, which they openly brand “blasphemy”.

Such has been the commotion that this action by Lalachus has caused in the last few hours that it has even led to Make yourself heard to present a complaint against the comedian, Broncano and the president of RTVE, Jose Pablo Lopez. According to the ultra-conservative association, the three had committed “a crime against religious feelings of art. 525 of the Penal Code”, which, as stated in the Penal Code, punishes anyone who publicly “derides the beliefs of the members of a religious community with the purpose of offending them».









PRESS RELEASE Hazte Oír will denounce Lala Chus, the presenter who accompanied her, David Broncano, and the president of RTVE, José Pablo López, for the commission of a crime against the religious feelings of art. 525 CP. In this article, the Penal Code punishes those who… — HazteOir.org (@hazteoir) January 1, 2025

José Manuel Soto charges against Lalachus and Broncano for “insulting Christ”

This has not been the only comment that has been found on social networks in recent hours. There are many who have not hesitated to come forward after what happened, both to defend the presenters and to charge against them. One of the last to do so has been Jose Manuel Sotowho usually gives his most sincere opinion through his X account on numerous current topics.

The controversy over the Lalachus and Broncano Chimes has also had a place among the singer’s messages. Regarding the use of this controversial image of the Grand Prix heifer, the Sevillian interpreter has hesitated to align himself with the trend of Hazte Oír and attack the two presenters for what he considers an offense towards Catholics.

«I don’t know who this lady is, but take advantage of the moment with the highest audience of the year on public television to insult Christ and all Catholics gives an idea of ​​the moral rot of those who manage the public in Spain,” he lamented through one of his messages on the social network.

I don’t know who this lady is, but taking advantage of the prime time of the year on public television to insult Christ and all Catholics gives an idea of ​​the moral rot of those who manage public affairs in Spain. pic.twitter.com/YyWiVkll2G — Jose Manuel Soto (@JOSEMANUELSOTO1) January 1, 2025

Soto explained that he found out about what happened through social networks and has accused RTVE and the Government itself for what happened: “I am outraged that certain things are done with my taxes.as disrespect faith of the vast majority of Spaniards. It is a story repeated a thousand times that is already tiring…», said the Sevillian singer, making it clear that for him Lalachus’ gesture is an insult to Catholics.

This is the image that TVE took yesterday in the most viewed minute of the year. Since they came to power, the obsession of these people, apart from stealing with full hands and placing cronies, has always been to pit some Spaniards against each other. They want a divided and confronted Spain, where… pic.twitter.com/nnTPwaPYJJ — Jose Manuel Soto (@JOSEMANUELSOTO1) January 1, 2025

Finally, José Manuel Soto has directed direct criticism at TVE for having broadcast the image of the heifer “in the most viewed minute of the year”: “Since they came to power, the obsession of these people, apart from stealing with full hands and place friends, it has always been confront some Spaniards with others. They want a divided and confronted Spainwhere our symbols and our moral references disappear…”, the musician concluded.