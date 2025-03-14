03/13/2025



Updated 03/14/2025 at 02: 57h.





The celebration last week of a referendum In the Valencian Community organized by the regional government chaired by Carlos Mazón to choose The base language in educational centers From the region it has generated a great debate.

The referendum resulted in a tight victory. He Valencian was imposed on 50.53% of families compared to 49.47% who opted for Spanish. Participation was 58.6%.

The referendum result was applauded by Marc Giró. The presenter of ‘Late Xou’, the Late-Show of the 1 of TVE, started the program last Tuesday with a monologue about the use of Catalan. “The Valencianssilly to silly, they have managed to celebrate a referendum before the Catalans, ”the humorist ironized.

Giró then referred to the Catalanophobia that, according to him, exists in our country. «In Spain there are still people with a A certain mania to Catalan. I is something that I have been able to notice precisely because I am a speaking person, ”he said.









However, the presenter threw his characteristic humor: «I would like to reassure those people who feel animosity towards those who speak in Catalan. Many people believe that We speak in Catalan on to bother. I, if I wanted to bother you, really rode you a cacerolate at the door of the house, I punctured the car wheels … », he said.

«In Spain there are many people who do not understand why we talk in Catalan, being able to say the same in Spanish, They believe in the background that Catalan is uselessThey believe that the Valencian is a waste of time, ”he continued his speech.

The presenter defended that Catalan is a language that «It serves for everything you propose: To discuss, love, care, cure, comfort … ». «In Catalan you can ask for independence, but you can also not ask for it in Catalan. It serves to say goodbye, but it is also perfectly functional to welcome, ”he concluded, before starting the program.

José Manuel Soto’s reaction to Marc’s speech turned on Catalan

Giró’s speech was applauded by many. Among them, ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián. «I only ask health and more people on TV as Marc gounted. Brave. Genius, ”he praised in his social networks.

To the positive reactions also added that of the journalist Jordi Évole: “Take this monologue every 8 hours, against various intolerances, mainly Catalanophobia.” «That this has been broadcast on Spanish public television is the host. Visca Marc Giró. Visca Late Xou and his entire team, ”he concluded his message, published in X.

On Marc’s monologue he turned in ‘Late Xou’ he also wanted to rule José Manuel Soto. The artist, a regular of social networks, did not cut himself in commenting on the central theme of discourse, the use of Catalan in Spain.

«Catalan is great as long as they don’t impose itand as long as it is not used as a discrimination tool, ”said the singer, in a message posted on his X account.

Catalan is great as long as they do not impose it, and as long as it is not used as a tool of discrimination. – Jose Manuel Soto (@josemanuelsoo1) March 12, 2025

In this way, José Manuel Soto makes clear Not being against the use of Catalan, As long as it is not forced to use it and, as he says, it is not used to discriminate other people.