There is less than a day left until the Christmas holidays kick off. Although many Spaniards are already on vacation, the holidays Throughout the country they are December 25, Christmas, and January 1, New Year’s.

Around these dates are Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, also very celebrated with dinners and celebrationsso many people take the day off to be able to take advantage and spend time with family and other loved ones.

Who is one of the lucky ones who, like students, have several days of vacation during these dates, will surely spend about two weeks of free time, since the Christmas holidays are extended for many until January 6Three Kings Day.

In this way, even if they are days in which we do not have to work, we can end up somewhat fatigued or even unwell due to dinners, meals and so on. meetings around food and drinka, which are usually typical of these dates. We eat and drink more than normal, sometimes following different schedules than usual, which makes our body suffer.









«I’m already exhausted…»

This seems to be what is happening to one of the artists who makes his opinion the most on social networks, Jose Manuel Soto. The Sevillian singer already stood out by publishing his Christmas greeting singing Christmas carols with his family and friends and, now, he also wanted to share how he feels about these holidays, and they haven’t started yet.

As he usually does, through his X account, Soto has written some words that many can surely identify with: «Baby Jesus has not yet been born and I I’m already exhausted from Christmas celebrations, and there are two weeks left…», he advances.

Internet users correct José Manuel Soto

The Sevillian is a regular on this social network, so he always manages to have several interactions with anything he says. In this case, several users have responded, both in line with what it transmits and contradicting or correcting him. These have been some examples:

«Remember that the 26th is no longer Christmas. Therefore, there are only four days left of Christmas celebrations”, “Christmas in a cabin in the mountains, another interesting option”, «José Manuel, 4 days left»“Well, you know, austerity, silence, prayer, is the best way to get to Christmas without excesses,” or “My father, you’re going to tell me, I’ve been eating Eestepa’s pollorones and mantecados since August. “The children were selling for the field trips and I already bought three boxes.”