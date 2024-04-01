Without a doubt, the revelation of the year that passed us by and one of the most popular and beloved faces on the small screen. José Manuel Peláez, host of 'The Great Celebrity Chef', talks about Latina's successful reality show and remembers his film debut, almost two decades ago.

“Without a doubt, 'The Great Celebrity Chef' is a very important milestone in my life. There have been several milestones such as Tomorrow I'll tell you, like radio, like it is, in some way, the moment when I discovered running and creating content counting around that discipline. And 'The Great Celebrity Chef' is a great milestone. A project for which I have a lot of affection, love, respect and that makes me tremendously happy,” says the charismatic host just hours before starting – tomorrow, Tuesday – what will be the sixth season named 'The great restaurant chef'.

Peláez, as everyone calls him, points out that the enormous affection and love that the public shows him on social networks and in person is something that is priceless. “What I try is to continue doing the same things I did before the program. I still go running in the mornings, I still look for time to share with Ale, my wife, and with my mom. I always try to find those spaces and continue doing the important things in my life just as I did before. Let's say, 'The Great Chef' is my job, but my life really beyond everything that has come about thanks to the program has not changed much.

José Manuel also fondly remembers his film debut under the direction of Eduardo Mendoza in 2005. “A great guy, Eduardo. He is a person I love very much. With him, in some way, this journey began when we did Tomorrow I'll tell you and I was very happy with the festival he organized, UNIFEST (University Film Festival in Peru). It is an idea that he told me a long time ago and I am very happy to see that it came to fruition and not only that but that he did it so well. Unfortunately, on the closing day I couldn't go, but I sent him all my positive energy.”

How was your arrival to the cinema?

Regarding how he came to the casting for Tomorrow I'll Tell You, he recalled that he was summoned by Giovanni Ciccia. “I did theater at school and I have always had a desire to act, to be in the world of entertainment. I remember I was at school and out of nowhere they called me. I was at the gym doing exercises, curiously to lose weight and just at that moment they told me 'No, we want you to play a character called 'El Gordo' and well, I did the casting with a bang. I think he came out perfectly because he was in one take and from there, in some way, the journey began. Although he had already acted. Proof of this is the interview that Hildebrandt did with me (which went viral on TikTok recently). My idea of ​​being in the world of entertainment was through acting and little by little I discovered driving, which is what I do now with great passion.” Regarding other projects apart from Latina's reality show, he frankly says, “I'm completely honest with you, for me 'The Great Chef' is a project that I feel still has flight. A project that I am enjoying very much and objectively, honestly, I like it a lot, I fall in love with it season after season. “They have called me to make films, but right now it would be unfeasible to make a film with all my energy focused on 'The Great Chef.'”

I'll tell you tomorrow. Along with Eduardo Mendoza and the cast with whom she debuted on the big screen in 2005. Photo: diffusion.

