Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 08:19



| Updated 09:27h.

José Ángel Antelo, provincial president of Vox and now elected vice president of the regional government, has chosen engineer José Manuel Pancorbo to occupy the Ministry of Development for the next legislature after the government pact reached between PP and its formation.

Pancorbo, born in 1983, is a Civil, Canal and Port Engineer from the University of Granada, specialized in Hydrological and Hydraulic Engineering.

During his professional career he has worked as a Project Engineer and since March 2020 he has worked as head of the engineering area of ​​the Levante Delegation of Grusamar Engineering and Consulting.

In addition, Pancorbo’s firm appears in projects for the Autonomous Community such as the construction of the Arco Norte highway in Murcia; the Caravaca-Jumilla highway layout project; the basic one for the arrival of the underground AVE to the City of Murcia or the Zero Discharge Collector to the Mar Menor.

He has also carried out his work as coordinator of technical assistance for environmental monitoring of numerous works of the Ministry of Public Works.

José Manuel Pancorbo has been a member of Vox since April 2014 and has actively collaborated with the party since its inception.

Likewise, he has served as head of the party’s Infrastructure Working Group and has been a member of COMOV (Commission for monitoring railway infrastructure in the Region of Murcia) representing Vox, organized by Consumur.