Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, has dealt with seven secretaries of state since he took office. Now it will be the eighth. The first was Lissavetzky, which lasted seven years, a record of permanence since General Moscardó. Miguel Cardenal stayed four. The rest have been fleeting. Between Lissavetzky and Cardenal came Albert Soler and Matilde García (the latter in office), and after him, José Ramón Lete, María José Rienda and Irene Lozano, who left the post to José Manuel Franco, until now a government delegate in Madrid, and who falls to office slipping from a chair dance. All that with Zapatero, Rajoy and Pedro Sánchez.

It is not new. Aznar had up to four in the same Olympic cycle: Pedro Antonio Martín Marín, Santiago Fisas, Francisco Villar and Gómez Angulo. The one who enters today, Franco, will be the fifth between Games and Games, although this time it is because of the postponement of those in Tokyo. But the fact is that it reaches four months before the appointment. For the presidents of federations this dance is an inconvenience and makes them feel the disdain of politicians for sport. Too often (or better, almost always) someone who wanted to place falls there and was not where. And then they are taken to plug a hole elsewhere.

Without going any further, Irene Lozano arrived with the merit of having been Pedro Sánchez’s scribe and left to reinforce Gabilondo’s list to the Community. José Manuel Franco lands there as a result of a renewal of government delegations that makes him lose his. The outgoing was active, it pushed some causes, but the ‘Pact of Viana’ lasted as long as an ice cream in August and the Sports Law and the doping reform are still hanging. He got on badly with his minister, to say the least. The new one, a pure ‘aparatchik’, knows about sport what is caught between croquette and croquette in the Madrid box, of which he is a regular.