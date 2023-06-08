The model and singer Marie Claire Harp, girlfriend of singer José Manuel Figueroa, participates in the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and had to sleep “with another man”, Did this upset the famous son of the late Joan Sebastian?

José Manuel Figueroa reveals what he felt when he found out that Marie Claire Harp would sleep with another man other than him, in “La Casa de los Famosos México”, because he had to share a bed with Jorge Losa so as not to leave his companions without coffee.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, José Manuel Figueroa, 48 years old, showed himself very much in love with Marie Clarie Harp and says that he already misses her, but acknowledges that it is a great opportunity for her, for the public to get to know her and realize why he is so in love with her.

“We already had it planned, the house of celebrities was already looking for Marie Clarie Harp for two seasons, so we had already talked about it, what the production could do to cause controversy,” says José Manuel regarding the participation of his beautiful bride.

On the subject of jealousy that he would feel, this responds: “I know the woman next to me, I blindly trust her and nothing happens, It’s just a game.”

‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ started successfully last Sunday June 4 on channel 2 of Televisa, Las Estrellas, and surprisingly the celebrities had to face a dilemma, because “the boss” gave them a choice between having a personal privilege or sacrifice himself for his companions.

Marie Claire Harp and Jose Manuel Figueroa. Instagram photo

How did Marie Claire Harp and José Manuel meet?

The courtship between Marie Claire Harp and José Manuel began after he was denounced for alleged family violence against Farina Chaparro, in August 2021.

José Manuel defended himself against such accusations and also filed a complaint, for his part it was for alleged extortion.

Weeks after this event, José Manuel and Marie Claire allowed themselves to be seen publicly and said that they had started a courtship, for which she gave him all her moral support in the face of the lawsuit that Chaparro put against her.

