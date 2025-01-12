MONNET & CO.
The summary trial of the former chancellor is carried out without analyzing the context in which she had to govern
The publication of the former German chancellor’s memoirs has given rise to a torrent of criticism of her political career. On the one hand, he is accused of not having detected the danger of Russian expansionism and dependence on its exports of cheap energy. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#José #Areilza #Angela #Merkel #bench
Leave a Reply