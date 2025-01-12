The summary trial of the former chancellor is carried out without analyzing the context in which she had to govern



01/11/2025



Updated 01/12/2025 at 1:09 p.m.





The publication of the former German chancellor’s memoirs has given rise to a torrent of criticism of her political career. On the one hand, he is accused of not having detected the danger of Russian expansionism and dependence on its exports of cheap energy. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only