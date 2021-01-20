THE DAY I WAS BORN He was born on September 20, 1964 and is the rector of the University of Murcia The rector of the UMU, José Luján. / LV

‘The day I was born’ travels to September 20, 1964, date of birth of José Luján, who comments for LA VERDAD on the cover that the newspaper published that day. The rector of the UMU is surprised to find a story about “what would still be Jacqueline Kennedy at that time” and mentions the advances of the Second Vatican Council, which were taking place.

Jose Luján He studied a degree and a doctorate in Law at the UMU and began teaching in 1987. His research activity has been developed within the research group on Labor and Social Security Law, participating in numerous publications. After passing through the dean of the Faculty of Law and Labor Sciences, in 2018 he was elected rector of the University of Murcia.