A statement to keep and that could mark the six-year term in a positive way was the one made by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya yesterday, warning that there is no room for corruption in his administration and incidentally that there will be no “moches” in the public works assignments.

Undoubtedly, the president will have to be very aware of his collaborators so that they comply, because one of the main complaints against governments is always that the famous “moches” ask for favors with works. The warning was public and in front of the secretary of the branch, clearer not even the water.

It is also worth noting that the weekly conference continues to be a good exercise to inform and serve the media, hopefully the opening will continue. From there Governor Rubén Rocha has been sending messages and even instructions to his cabinet.

Another important point is that it is forcing its secretaries to show their faces, especially those who do not like to attend to the media and are more closed. At the conference he puts them on the bench of the accused and they are under surprise examination, as happened yesterday when he gave several calls to attention to the Secretary of Public Works, José Luis Zavala, because he has not heeded instructions and orders.

For example, the head of Public Works has not resolved the problem of drinking water in the governor’s hometown, Batequitas, as well as other priority works of great social significance, such as wells in highly marginalized communities. We do not know if he said it as a real wake-up call, but between joke and joke the truth appears.

What is a reality is that the Secretary of Public Works of the state, José Luis Zavala, is leaving much to be desired, he has seen himself as a rookie and has not been up to the task. The sample was the various remarks made by Governor Rocha during yesterday’s conference. So be very careful because the “guillotine” does not rest.

Outstanding. A unilateral and visceral decision is what is evident with the announcement by the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, of the forthcoming expulsion of former Governor Quirino Ordaz from the PRI for having received the approval to be the ambassador of Spain.

Undoubtedly, Alito Moreno is more concerned about his personal project than raising the tricolor that each election sinks deeper and loses more spaces, it will not be the exception this year that paints so that they lose the five governorships in which there will be an electoral process. Bets accepted.

Why so much revenge of Alejandro Moreno against Quirino Ordaz? The former PRI president throughout his administration always appeared as the best-reviewed governor in the country, why does he want to have him out of the party?

Another fact, Quirino Ordaz always had a citizen profile, rather than a PRI one, and in his cabinet he showed plurality. What to say about the close relationship with President López Obrador, from the first tour the friendship was clear, which was always said to be better for Sinaloa. The PRI loses more because it would expel a valid cadre who could soon be the ambassador to Spain. The PRI’s national leadership is closing doors, it has fought with all the former governors to the point of expelling them, at this rate they will be left alone. political level is urgent.

Sinaloa. In Movimiento Ciudadano the restructuring continues, top-level sources inform us that Gaby Salazar Torres will be the new state leader of women. By the way, it has always stood out for being very active and has a presence with groups of businesswomen. So don’t lose sight of her because she is one of the new faces of politics with a future.

political memory. “There is one thing more terrible than slander: the truth”: Charles Maurice Talleyrand.