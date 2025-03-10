The Oscense businessman, who became one of the voices of the pandemic, had been fighting against cancer for a year



03/10/2025



Updated at 10: 07h.





The president of the hospitality of Spain, José Luis Yzuel, has died tonight after battling against pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed in January 2024; It was he who announced on social networks suffering from a disease «Inoperable and incurable“. “I face this hard fight and I hope to always do it with a smile,” he said in a publication in which the Virgen del Pilar was entrusted, that of her land.

Natural of SariñenaYzuel owned restaurants in Madrid and Zaragoza and dance rooms and banquets in the Aragonese capital. Before being elected president of the employer’s employers in 2017, it had been from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Entrepreneurs of Zaragoza (Horeca) and the Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Aragon. He was also a restoration member in the FEHR Executive Committee (the ancient acronym of Hospitality of Spain, which Yzuel himself modified during his mandate).

The crisis for the COVID-19 made him a media character, for being a spokesman for a sector that was one of the most affected by the closures. In an interview that granted ABC to take stock of the pandemic, he defined his sector as one “that sells happiness.” «Spain is a country of bars because the Spaniards love bars. We are the sector that sells the most happiness. The number of waiters is directly proportional to the country’s happiness index, ”said Oscense businessman.

The new president of the hospitality of Spain replacing the missing Yzuel will be José Luis Álvarez Almeida, who will be appointed in an assembly that had already been convened a few weeks ago for next March 18.