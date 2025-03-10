José Luis Yzuel, president of the hospitality of Spain dies

The president of the hospitality of Spain, José Luis Yzuel, has died during the early hours of this Monday due to the cancer he suffered, as they have confirmed to Europa Press in sources of the hospitality employer and tells the Herald.

Yzuel, born in Sariñena (Huesca), was president of the hospitality employer since 2017. The last time he was re -elected to the position was in June 2021. He was a member of the Plenary of the Chamber of Commerce of Zaragoza and president of the Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Aragon. In addition, he was part of the CEOE Executive Committee.

Hospitality of Spain had convened an assembly on March 18 to appoint José Luis Álvarez Almeida Nuevo President replacing Yzuel, who had already fulfilled the maximum mandate period of two legislatures that set the statutes of the organization. “His leadership has been fundamental to consolidate the representativeness of hospitality in Spain,” said the employer hospitality and tourism of Asturias, of which President Álvarez Almeida is.

