Hospitality Vice Presidents of Spain

Today is a day of those in which the air weighs and words are choking. A sad day, of which it costs to make sense. Today we say goodbye to José Luis Yzueland with him, there is a fundamental part of the hospitality in Spain. We are leaving a leader, a friend, a tireless reference that made his life an example of dedication and love for a profession he was passionate about.

José Luis not only represented the hospitality industry; He was hospitality. There were no differences between large and small, between Michelin stars or neighborhood taverns. For him, they were all hoteliers Everything was treated with the same respect, with the same delivery and with that unwavering love that always characterized it.

The hospitality is the art of making others feel at home, of converting each meal into a meeting, each toast in a moment of shared happiness. It is to offer, serve with the conviction that every detail can make a little better life. José Luis understood this as few. He always claimed that the hospitality is the happiness sector and distributed it without measure.

For José Luís the hospitality was the way of living. He enjoyed with the same intensity a conversation between friends into a chigre, than a dinner at a great restaurant. He knew that the true essence of the hospitality was in the heat of the company, in the generosity of the gesture and in the joy of sharing. Whenever I could bathe everything with music. A soundtrack that was traveling with him everywhere and made the slightest chance feel.









Thus he lived, with his soul always open, with a welcome smile and a heart that, like the best hosts, never left anyone out.

During the most difficult moments, when the pandemic struck strongly and uncertainty threatened to take everything, José Luis emerged as the lighthouse that guided the sector. With an unalterable smile and a strong will, he worked tirelessly to unite the hospitality, defending everyone’s interests, but always with education, with that affable tone that managed to open any door.

Despite the pain, we comfort us that the hoteliers knew how to recognize their greatness in life. In recent times, every corner of the Spanish hospitality expressed his admiration and respect with tributes and words full of love and thanks. Beside him, Emilio Gallego, a secretary general always committed, but above all a faithful friend when he has been most necessary.

His greatness transcended the professional. To whom we were lucky to meet him, he left us indelible lessons. Conversations that we will never forget, even in the most difficult moments of your life. The last days, when the terrible outcome of the disease was imminent, he told us: “I am calm and with calm, it has been a delight to work with all of us and I take the greatest of the affections.” This was its essence: authenticity, integrity and a human quality that few possess.

Until the end, José Luis remained himself. Despite the pain, of the relentless disease that punished him, he never lost his smile, his fighter spirit or his sense of humor.

In this way, we cannot forget the person who was always by his side, his life partner, his refuge and his greatest love: Ana. Thanks to her and her son Lorenzo, José Luis lived happier, with the certainty that true love is the best compass in this life.

Thank you, José Luis, for having given the best of you to this profession, for your infinite generosity and for teaching us that the hospitality is not only a trade, but a way of life.

Today we say goodbye to your heart shrubed, but with the certainty of knowing that from above you will continue to guide us, smiling, and send us signals to push us to do what you loved most: build a better world.

Rest in peace, friend. We will never forget you.

José Luis Álvarez Almeida (Otea – Asturias)

José Antonio Aparicio Gregorio (Madrid Hospitality)

Manuel Espinar Robles (hospitality Valencia)

Mikel Ubarrechena Pisón (Hospitality Gipuzkoa)