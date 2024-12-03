They shared ideas and proposals at the Nautical Club to continue working together and strengthen their commitment to sports and sociocultural issues in the city.

José Luis Sanz and forty directors of the clubs that make up the Seville Interclub Forum (FISE) -presidents, vice presidents and managers-, have met at the Yacht Club with the aim of combining ideas and proposals to continue working together and strengthen his commitment to sport and various sociocultural issues that revolve around the city.

Sanz has shown himself to be very interested in listening to the concerns of this forum, made up of the 17 most important clubs in Sevillesince “it is much more than an association of sports clubs. represent 120,000 members and their families is to represent a very important part of the city. The mayor also wanted to “recognize the great work and effort “What these clubs have been doing for sport in the city of Seville for so many years.”

Sanz seeks to strengthen the relationship and collaboration due to “the great involvement and the search for excellence of all the sports clubs of Sevillewhich increase the quality sports offer in the city”, emphasizing that he will continue working on the aid that the City Council can offer to high-performance athletes from Seville clubs.

The note issued by the City Council highlights that the current government team has allocated «more than fourteen million euros» in the improvement of municipal facilities. Among the works already completed in sports centers, with an investment of 4,071,441 euros, is the construction of an athletics track in the CD Bellavistawith a cost of more than 870,400 euros; the perimeter enclosure of the covered sports court in the CD Line Shotworth 294,205.45 euros; or the 880,000 euros for the works to replace the roof and remove asbestos from the CD Hytase.