The singer José Luis Rodríguez, known in the artistic world as ‘El Puma’, dedicated an emotional message to the family of the donor of his lungs.

In an interview for the first Don Francisco program: reflections 2021, the interpreter expressed his desire to meet the relatives of his donor.

The Venezuelan artist mentioned that, after three years of the surgery that gave him a second chance at life, what he wants most is to meet the family that fulfilled his donor’s wish and allowed that, as happened with the singer, other people can extend their lives.

“First, (thank) the person who left, who authorized their organs to be a way to extend the life of another person. And tell their relatives that, maybe they know that I am the one who has the organs, the lungs of their daughter or their son, I would like to know (who is it), I have been transplanted for three years and I am dying of desire to meet these people who said yes, “he said.

“Because the person who leaves the body can authorize to be an organ donor, but if the family says no, then that person (who is going to receive the organs) dies, and that family said yes,” he added.

“If God allows me, one day, I will thank you personally and it will be a very emotional moment for me,” he concluded.

A few years ago, José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ had to undergo a lung transplant, after a long period of fighting against pulmonary fibrosis.

