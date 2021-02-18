This week, Don Francisco debuted with his program: ‘Don Francisco: reflections 2021’, having as first guest José Luis Rodríguez ‘The Puma’. Here is an excerpt from the interview he gave through CNN.

Don Francisco: What has this quarantine meant for you?

We have realized that it is not necessary to have so many clothes, food, yes, television, of course. I have meditated on what the purpose of being here is and the truth is that there is a purpose, that is, to serve in one way or another with the word, with music, with some advice, with experience, connecting others who are waiting. organs, who want a transplant, who are fighting for their lives. All that makes me feel useful to society.

You have written the book ¿Para qué … ¿Para qué, José Luis?

To reflect, to give the love that I did not have time to give; kisses, which because of traveling so much I couldn’t give, advice, caresses, conversations with friends, with people from the public. All these things I am doing with the pause of this pandemic.

After the lung transplant, did you think you could sing again?

That did feel like far away and it was difficult, I could barely articulate, get my voice out, it was a very thin voice and it took me a lot to start from scratch. I know that Dr. Brozzi (the doctor who performed the lung transplant) will not say who the donor is, female or male, young or adult. But I’m sure I wasn’t a singer because I had a hard time getting my voice back on track.

While you were serious, we learned that Luis Miguel approached your bed just to shake your hands …

But first Ricardo approached. Ricardo Montaner and Marlene. That surprise visit that made my spirit very happy because I wanted to talk with him about 20 years ago and it had not been possible. And this other gentle boy clothed himself in extraordinary simplicity and also went. He found me in that hospital and we were able to talk. We hold hands and talk.

I guess you don’t know who donated your lungs, but maybe you wanted to say something to that family.

That I thank you infinitely for having said yes to donating those lungs so that I can continue living. I think that same donor extended life to other people. If God allows me, one day I will personally thank him and it is going to be a very emotional time for me. I do not know if for them, but I would like to bring them to my chest so that they feel the breath of that loved one that is inside me. It seems crazy, doesn’t it? But it is real. I have borrowed lungs because someone in a family agreed for me to continue living.

What is your pending dream?

Finish the great career of life, having met the people to whom I owe something, in word, in feeling, in love, in anything else. I don’t want to be in debt to anyone. Leave calm, at peace with my spirit, with my soul and dream that this is going to happen. That the earth was created to be inhabited. Continue to live as far as God intends and be physically, mentally and spiritually prepared to take off.

