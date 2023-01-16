Miami. Established as an important figure of Latin music, the Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, El Puma, turns 80 grateful “more than ever” for the double lung transplant that in 2017 gave him a second life and without thinking about retirement.

Five years ago El Puma thought that he could not continue in music or even in life. He now he has no retirement plans. The idea does not even cross his mind, he said so from Uruguay, where he will spend his birthday, as confirmed to EFE by his representative.

“He who is born to chicharra dies singing. That is carried in the blood,” said Rodríguez, who was born in Caracas on January 14, 1943 and He began his artistic career at the age of 17 in a group created by him, Los Zeppy.

The nickname of El Puma with which he became known in the world of music was earned for having played a character of that name in the soap opera “A girl called Milagros”.

Acting is another of Rodríguez’s artistic facets, who has also recently been a presenter and jury member of a musical talent contest in Argentina.

GRATEFUL

With more than 30 albums to his credit, with iconic songs like “Pavo real, “Dueño de nada” and “Gárrense de las manos” and his own style of combing his hair, singing and dancing that drove his fans crazy, Rodríguez significantly gave the most recent of his albums the title of “Grateful” (2019).

The complex double lung transplant operation to which he underwent in Miami in December 2017 meant a lot to an artist who was always in favor with the public, but for whom a rampant pulmonary fibromatosis kept him away from the stage for years and put him in the spotlight. brink of death

“I never tire of thanking God, the doctors and obviously the donor”, the singer then stressed. He even now he continues to show his gratitude.

“I still have a long way to go, there are some things that I still feel I have to do and among them is my gratitude to God and going to look for the people and the public again,” he explained to the Uruguayan newspaper El Observador on the eve of of his 80th birthday.

Three of those eight decades have been spent in Miami, where he married his second wife, the Cuban model Carolina Pérez, with whom he had his youngest daughter Génesis and of whom he never tires of repeating: “After God, I owe him the life to her.”

Génesis, who is part of the cast of the successful Netflix series “Umbrella Academy,” told EFE that his father has taught him that “as long as there is life, you have to live intensely.”

“I really thought that I would never see him on stage again, what to say, I thought that I would no longer have it. And he never gives up and here he is, with strength and vitality,” he added.

He was previously married to the Venezuelan artist Lila Morillo, with whom he had two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo, with whom he does not deal.

OPPOSITIONER AND REPUBLICAN

From Miami, El Puma showed open opposition to the government of the late Hugo Chávez and his successor Nicolás Maduro, and even promised that he would not return to his homeland until democracy returned.

With a sentiment that he described as “bittersweet” he broke his word in July 2022, although he did not change his political position.

In his adopted country, he has declared himself a Republican and has supported the electoral efforts of Donald Trump.

Today Rodríguez says he is willing to say yes to all kinds of proposalseven if it was something short on acting.

The 80s will find the Puma on the beaches of Uruguay, where he will extinguish the candles with great gratitude, many dreams, including taking his life to a bioseries, making more music and staying “connected with the public” until the end.