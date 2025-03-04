“Grant us to suffer in our body what was missing in your cross,” sings an ancient anthem of the Christian tradition. This Sunday Pope Francis sent his message to the Angelus prayer from his room at the Gemelli Polyclinic, and he was referring … to the “blessing” that hides within fragility, because this condition allows us to learn even more to trust the Lord, and thank God “because it gives me the opportunity to Share in the body and spirit the condition of so many patientss and people suffering ».

Indeed, the way to face fragility in its multiple facets, and specifically suffering linked to the disease, is an essential part of Christian testimony and apostolic testimony. There is a chair of the cross, as San Juan Paul II would say, which belongs substantially to the teaching that the Christian people can expect from those who have been called to be their shepherds. That is why the times that a Pope takes place in the hospital are not “dead times” from the point of view of his guide. Naturally, each circumstance imposes its conditions and that of the disease will not stop imposing them to the Pope: there are decisions that can be delayed, there are presences that must be annulled, The relationship with collaborators becomes more complicatedin the limit, many aspects of the government can be temporarily in suspense, it is something that we have already seen many times in history. However, the testimony that only Christ is the one who saves us, and that He allows to live with hope any pain, charges a huge enhancement.

I remember with a pinch of irony some vignettes that, in 2013, presented Francisco as a superhero with cape (white, naturally), capable of overcoming any difficulty with their super powers. Not very different, by the way, of that “Hurricane Wojtyla” that served for some media to draw a splendid moment of the pontificate of John Paul II. This Sunday, Francisco said “as carried and sustained by all the people of God”, referring to love, closeness and, above all, the prayer of thousands and thousands of Catholics worldwide. It is not a pious manual reflection, it is the acute awareness of a truth that sometimes we forget. Also the Pope, “Servant of God’s servants”, He is a poor man who needs to be sustained by Christ at every momentand that becomes more evident in the disease. While they continue the pools (some manifestly catatonic) and from various trenches analysis such as stones, Francisco, the man, the Christian, the Pope, is measured with the magnitude of the mystery, the sweet name of Jesus and the comfort of his Blessed Mother, and feels sustained by the multitude of the saints, from above and below is exchanged. A catechesis.