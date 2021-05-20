Jose Luis Ramon (57), the deputy who helped the ruling party to obtain an opinion on the Procuratorate’s project, arrived at the National Congress with a campaign through the streets of Mendoza in his “ramoneta”, pocketed in a blanket and with a megaphone making their claims against the adjustment and the rates of gas, electricity and water heard.

The deputy is a histrionic and ironic character, but also chameleon in their ideological positions.

“These are my principles. If you don’t like them, I have others.” The famous quote attributed to the humorist Groucho marxIt may well define Ramón.

Deputy José Luis Ramón. Photo Los Andes.

It is defined of radical origin, in column in the Alphonsinist youth.

Yet in his four years in Congress, has been close to Kirchnerism and speculation grows that for the legislative can occupy a place in the list of the Front of All.

The deputy for Mendoza is a lawyer. He was born in the Santa Fe city of Rufino. His father was a railroad worker and the whole family had to move to Palmira, in the eastern area of ​​Mendoza, for work.

There he began high school, worked as a boot shine, ice cream man, waiter, cadet in a store and was “proud soldier of Argentina”, as he describes in his book My bases for a standing Mendoza (printed in Luján de Cuyo, 2019).

He received his law degree from the University of Mendoza and served as a teacher in different secondary schools. He was a rugby player and coach. In 1994, he created the NGO Protectora and in 2018, the party based on the same organization for the defense of citizen rights.

In 2009, he gained some fame with a judicial protection that stopped the rise in the gas rate for several years in Mendoza.

He conducted a consumer defense program on the radio in Mendoza, became popular on social networks denouncing price abuses and was tempted by politics to generate a third way, in the alternation of power that radicals and Peronists have since the return of democracy.

In 2017, Ramón signed an agreement with the Intransigent Party (PI), which allowed them to be head of the list as an extra-party in a party “Borrowed”.

His campaign in favor of “defending the ordinary citizen” and fighting against the oligopolies and large corporations that “take all the wealth” paid off.

He obtained 17% of the votes in Mendoza, to the point of relegating Peronism to third place in the main communes of Greater Mendoza. In just four months into the campaign, he managed to reach Congress in 2018 and win six seats in the Mendoza Legislature and eight councilors.

Kicked off his block.



She had her first setback with her ambiguous positions on the decriminalization of abortion.

He had announced that he was going to vote in favor, but at the last minute he changed his vote so as not to confront the thought of Pro Vida religious groups, in full campaign.

Due to that surprising change of position, he was expelled from the Radical Evolution bloc.

The Mendoza deputy redoubled the political commitment and was a candidate for governor in the last provincial elections, on September 29, 2019.

His electoral performance dropped a little and came third with 8% of the votes, behind the radical Rodolfo Suárez (elected governor with 50%) and the camper Anabel Fernández Sagasti (35%).

With the new composition of the Congress, Ramón gained prominence.

He was tempted by Sergio Massa (president of the Deputies) to form the assembly of an interblock with “loose” deputies, who did not want to belong to the Frente de Todos or Juntos por el Cambio, in order to ensure that the ruling party has a quorum to initiate sessions and support for executive bills.

The Federal Unit for Development block, chaired by Ramón, has served the strategy of the Frente de Todos to pass laws questioned by the opposition.

The Emergency Law, the Moratorium project that benefited businessman K Cristóbal López and against the repeal of superpowers for Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero in handling the pandemic.

Ramón had been shown as a critic of the “superpowers” assigned to the Nation’s chief of staff. And in fact he presented a project by which he requested the repeal of article 4 of DNU 457/2020.

But, in the end, when the Together for Change bloc took up that idea and tried to make a move against the Government, Ramón voted negative.

Now he was accused by opposition leaders of “swap” your posture and being “a traitor to the Fatherland” for their support of the bill promoted by Kirchnerism that reforms the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Ramón knows well the tariff and labor rights issues. He popularized the “march of blankets” in the face of increases in gas and electricity in the Macri government, but has had several falls in the arena of political survival.

He came to Congress in a diverse party, one of those that is “hired” for each election, with a gathering of a pastor, a musician, and old leaders of the Intransigent party, among the candidates.

Mendoza José Luis Ramón when he was campaigning with a megaphone in his “ramoneta” through the streets of Mendoza.

It did not last long, a year after starting he fought with the PI and launched his Protectora party. Later he broke up with his partner and fellow activist, Mario Vadillo, who accused him of betraying the electorate that had voted for them.