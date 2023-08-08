José Luis Perales, in a capture of a video broadcast by his social networks.

For half an hour this Monday, the rumor that the Spanish singer-songwriter José Luis Perales had died circulated through social networks and was picked up by some media. But it was not like that: Perales, 78, was in London, having dinner with his son. “Suddenly, we find that someone, with a very bad idea, has said that I have died,” he recounted from the London neighborhood of Belgravia in a video that he has posted on his social networks. “And the truth is that I am more alive than ever, happier than ever, and that tomorrow we will be seeing each other again in Spain.”

Perales finished the video by thanking “all those who have cared to know if that was true.” Born in Castejón (Cuenca) in 1945, Perales has sold more than 50 million records in Spain and Latin America and has composed songs for three generations of artists.

