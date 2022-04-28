Entrepreneur and writer
The former president of Real Murcia debuts with his first novel, ‘When September matures’, after two poetry titles
Being a journalist was his desired profession but life took him down another path, the business one. Dedicated to Cajamurcia for two decades, general manager of Juver and a great football fan, José Luis Ortín was president of Real Murcia in the 92-93 season. Whenever he could, he combined his obligations with his passion for writing. ad
