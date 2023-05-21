This Saturday José Luis ”N” was arrested for the crime of femicide against Elvia Lucía Vázquezwho was found lifeless inside a legal office located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

Agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office complied with an arrest warrant against the man accused of the femicide of the 21-year-old girl Business Relations student at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

According to the investigations, on May 16, police officers from the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) appeared in a legal office located on Manuel M. Ponce street, Guadalupe Inn neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, where they found the unconscious girl.

The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office reported that it will seek to charge the femicide of Elvia Lucía, for which asked a control judge for an arrest warrant against José Luis “N”who was the last person to be with the victim.

The injunction granted by a control judge was fulfilled inside the South Prison where he is being held and linked to proceedings for the crime of bribery.

Test data made it possible for the Public Ministry of the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office to grant the order, for which it has already been executed and it is expected that in the next few hours it will be sent before a control judge.

Sources pointed out that the subject was not a lawyer and that they had a previous admission to the Penitentiary System for the crime of Robbery.