The effervescent and controversial producer José Luis Moreno has denied before the judge of the National Court A fraudulent scheme between 2017 and 2021according to the National Fraud Research Office (ONIF) of the Tax Agency in a report contributed to the Court, in addition to moving on to attack and distributing guilt.

José Luis Moreno is being investigated in the so -called ‘Titella case‘And legal sources point out the producer has been hosted His right to answer only the judge and his lawyeralthough the instructor has not asked him any questions, as Europa Press has clarified.

The ventriloch has given explanations for just over half an hour and has tried to justify the actions that are imputed to him. In this sense, he has argued that the amounts indicated by the ONIF belong to expenses reimbursements that made previouslyso he defends that he was not obliged to declare them.

The defense of José Luis Moreno

José Luis Moreno has denied the veracity of the content of the report prepared by the Tax Agency and has assured that one of the suspicious payments, which amount to 623,000 euros, corresponds “to a refund for the expenses he assumed as a result of the contract he signed with Your partner Alejandro Roemmers», Explained Europa Press. In this sense, the businessman has insisted that he had no patrimonial gain.









In addition, he has defended that the funds received by the producer Youore TV between 2018 and 2020 are also reimbursements in which did not get any patrimonial gain And he has also argued that the companies he works reimbursed expenses that he assumed at the time and that «There are invoices that would demonstrate it».

Upon departure from the court, José Luis Moreno has been seen as expansive as he usually in gestures and messages. Speaking to the press, the producer has assured that he has «full confidence in justice», Although he has introduced a small nuance to mention that there are things of this” that have their issues. “

Those responsible, in his opinion

«The absolute head of my imputation, the Udef Chief, is in jail, Óscar Sánchez. The one who was becoming part of this, as if he had stolen his life and the series that did not exist (…), Alejandro Roemmers, is charged with Tminors and drug rall in Argentinaaccording to Telenueve and the press, ”he told the media present there.

As he has advanced, José Luis Moreno plans to give A press conference in about two weeksalthough it has not given more details about the content of the same and if they will clarify each and every one of the dark affairs attributed to it.

This Monday was also cited Martin Czehmesterformer intimate friend of José Luis Moreno, who has welcomed his right not to declare. Initially, the defense of the ventriloch and his friend requested the suspension of the statements claiming that he had not received the aforementioned report, but last week the instructor ruled out that request. The report indicates the “existence of different tax fraud schemes in those who would be immersed »both Moreno and his former intimate friend as well as Youmore TV, a society” with a very prominent role “in that” fiscal risk operation. “

The ONIF argues that 98% of it formally belongs to Czehmester, whom it places as «Maximum Trust Person», Also appearing as administrator. Regarding the television producer, the Tax Agency believes that “it would be the main recipient of appropriate funds” of the company.

This is the third time that Moreno declares As investigated within this complex cause, in which he is accused of the crimes of fraud, bleaching, illegal association, falsification of documents, punishable insolvency and crimes against the Public Treasury.