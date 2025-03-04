José Luis Moreno denies before the judge the fiscal fraud of about one million euros attributed to him by the Treasury

The television producer José Luis Moreno has denied this Monday before the judge of the National Court that investigates him in the so -called ‘Titella case’ having used a fraud scheme between 2017 and 2021, as noted by the National Office of Fraud Research (ONIF) of the Tax Agency in a report contributed to the Court.

Legal sources point to Europa Press that Moreno has pronounced in his statement as investigated, in which he has accepted his right to answer only his lawyer, although the instructor has not asked him any questions.

For just over half an hour, the television producer has justified the actions that are imputed to him and has explained that the amounts indicated by the ONIF are refunds of expenses that he previously made, so he defends that he should not pay it, according to the sources consulted.

Moreno has denied the veracity of the content of the Tax Agency’s report and has specified that one of the payments under suspicion-for a sign of 623,000 euros-responds to a refund for the expenses he assumed as a result of the contract he signed with his partner Alejandro Roemmers. In this sense, he has insisted that he had no patrimonial gain.

Along the same lines, he has defended that the funds received by Youore TV in 2018, 2019 and 2020 are also reimbursements in which he did not obtain patrimonial gain. He has also indicated that the companies he works with refunded expenses that he assumed at the time and that there are invoices that would prove it.

Within the framework of the statement, a property has also been unmarked in Prague that, he said, acquired A Youore TV to have a centers in Central Europe. However, he has stressed that he has had more than 30 inspections of the Tax Agency and that at no time have they reproached him at all.

Accuses the police of the millions

Upon departure from the court, in statements to the press, Moreno has assured that he trusts justice, but has stressed that “there are things in the justice that has his issues.”

“The absolute head of my imputation, the Udef Chief, is in jail, Óscar Sánchez. The one who was becoming part of this, as if he had stolen his life and the series that did not exist (…), Alejandro Roemmers, is charged with minors and drug trafficking in Argentina, according to Telenueve and the press, ”he said.

Moreno refers to the unit that investigated his case, under the orders of the judge, was directed by the chief inspector Óscar Sánchez Gil, in provisional prison after he was found 20 million euros paired at home. He is accused of integrating a drug traffickers’ organization.

This Monday was also summoned by Martin Czehmester, ex -partner of Moreno, who has welcomed his right not to declare. The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 2 cited both at the request of the State Advocacy and after the case of the ONIF Tax Agency in which the investigators detail the amounts that allegedly fraud between 2017 and 2021 has been contributed to the case.

Initially, the defense of Moreno and Czehmester requested the suspension of the statements claiming that he had not received the aforementioned report. However, last week the instructor ruled out that request. This Monday, at 9.40 am, the television producer has come to the National Court accompanied by his lawyer.

The aforementioned report, to which Europa Press has had access, points out the “existence of different tax fraud schemes in which they would be immersed” both Moreno and its ex -partner as well as Youmore TV, a society with a “very prominent role” in that “fiscal risk operation.”

The ONIF argues that formally 98% of it belongs to Czehmester, whom he places as a “person of maximum confidence of Moreno”, also appearing as administrator. Regarding the television producer, the Tax Agency believes that “it would be the main recipient of funds” of society.

Hacienda rules out an error

Since that assumption, the ONIF asserts that the exercises in which the fraud quota exceeded 120,000 euros – what is enforceable for a crime against the Public Treasury – were those of 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the case of Moreno and with respect to the IRPF. In total, fraud would be above 981,000 euros.

The Department of the Tax Agency also states that Youore TV committed an alleged crime against the Public Treasury in 2019 and 2020 by stopping paying VAT and Corporation Tax. Fraud, in this case, rises above 1,919,000 euros.

The ONIF considers that “it is difficult to think that such acts were carried out by mistake, by recklessness, or for an incorrect interpretation of the norm.” “On the contrary, the acts carried out consider that they had as one of their main purposes, precisely, to avoid paying the public estate the amounts that in each case would have corresponded,” he concludes.

Operation puppet: scams and other tricks by José Luis Moreno

It is the third time that Moreno declares as investigated in this case, in which he is accused of crimes of fraud, whitish, illegal association, falsification of documents, punishable insolvency and crimes against the public hacienda. The ventriloquist declared after being arrested in July 2021 and in September 2023, the latter voluntarily.