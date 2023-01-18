José Luis Mendoza, president of the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM), passed away this Wednesday at the age of 74, according to what LA VERDAD learned. The businessman from Cartagena was in a delicate state of health due to the cancer he suffered from. The burning chapel will be installed in the temple of the monastery of Los Jerónimos, headquarters of the UCAM. The funeral mass will also be celebrated in the temple, although the date of celebration has not yet been set.

Murcian society says goodbye to one of the most influential public figures of the last decades in the Region. José Luis Mendoza founded in 1996 in the Murcian district of Guadalupe the first private university in the Region, the UCAM, which today has more than 20,000 students, in addition to teaching more than 30 degrees and almost 90 master’s degrees.

From the UCAM they reported that three days of mourning have been decreed in the institution, during which all academic activity is suspended. From the UCAM they asked for a “prayer for the soul of the deceased” and for the “strengthening of the faith of his family.”

The president of the Catholic University also worked for the promotion of sport. His university has been the visible face of the soccer and basketball teams that bear the name of UCAM throughout Spain. And for the rest of the world by the hand of prominent and numerous Olympic athletes such as Mireia Belmonte and Ana Carrasco. In the field of research, the university signed the prominent researcher Juan Carlos Izpisua.

Father of 14 children and married to María Dolores García Mascarell, José Luis Mendoza wore his Catholicism as his hallmark. After being a missionary of the Catholic Church together with his wife in the Dominican Republic in 1991, he became appointed by Pope John Paul II as the only Spanish layman in the Pontifical Council for the Family. A prominent member of the Neocatechumenal Way, he shared several meetings with Pope Francis, who recently awarded Mendoza with the ‘Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice’.