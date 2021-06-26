José Luis Manzano and Daniel Vila, which bought Edenor, are also negotiating to stay with Francisco De Narváez’s economic daily El Cronista Comercial.

As he could know Clarion, a preliminary agreement has already been signed, and in the next few days the transfer, the payments and who would enter as shareholders would be finalized, since there would also be more partners in this operation. The negotiation includes the newspaper El Cronista, the Apertura, Executive Class and Information Technology magazines, and its event organization area.

Manzano, Carlos Menem’s former Interior Minister and a former Peronist deputy, has owned 20% of El Cronista for five years, when he bought that percentage from De Narváez, who in turn had bought it in 2006 from the Spanish group Recoletos. But now Manzano and Daniel Vila They submitted a joint offer to keep the remaining 80%.

Sources participating in the negotiations assured that the talks are well advanced, that both parties have already agreed on the price of the operation and that the acquisition of El Cronista would be completed in the course of next month. when Manzano returns from Switzerland, where you temporarily reside.

“They always wanted to have an economic newspaper. Many years ago, Vila and Manzano wanted to buy Ambito Financiero, but Cristóbal López beat them out, ”said a source close to Grupo América.

This operation takes place within the framework of the Vila-Manzano Group’s alignment with the national Government -especially Daniel Vila with the sector referenced in Sergio Massa-, since seek official approval of the purchase of the largest electricity distributor in the country, for which they agreed to pay US $ 100 million to the company Pampa Energía, owned by Marcelo Mindlin.

The businessman and former deputy De Narváez had already started his withdrawal from the media sector with the sale of 20% of El Cronista to Manzano, at the end of 2016. Shortly after, in February 2017, it sold to Claudio Belocopitt -owner of Swiss Medical- the 40% it had in Grupo América TV.

And at the end of last year, De Narváez bought the Walmart supermarket chain in Argentina, in a movement back to what were their business origins, when De Narváez’s family ran Casa Tía and sold it in 1998 to the Exxel Group for about $ 630 million.

Manzano and Vila have another 40% in Grupo América TV, which includes the air channel, the A24 signal and La Red radio, among other means. In addition, both are owners of the newspaper Uno, with operations in Mendoza, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos.

When Francisco De Narváez sold his 40% stake in América TV to Belocopitt, agreed with Manzano to give him the purchase option from the newspaper El Cronista, something that would only materialize next month, at about US $ 6 million.

The former Peronist deputy and Vila sold the cable TV operator Supercanal to CVI Austral in 2018. And at the end of last year, together with Mauricio Filiberti (supplier of Aysa), bought the majority shareholding of Edenor to Marcelo Mindlin, in US $ 100 million, of which they committed to pay US $ 50 million at the closing of the operation, US $ 45 million during the first year and another US $ 5 million in shares. This operation received the approval of the electricity regulatory body (ENRE) last Tuesday and was referred to the National Commission for the Defense of Competition to complete the official approvals.

Look also