Culiacan, Sinaloa.- A semblance of life that reminds each and every one of the teachers who came to Sinaloa as graduates of the Jalisco Rural Normal School, Nayaritis what embodies Jose Luis Lopez Arciniega in his new book titled “The presence of the Normal Rural School Jalisco, Nayarit, in Sinaloa”.

The author presented his book last Friday, February 24 at the Centro Sinaloa de las Artes “Centenario”, where he was attended by the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya and the Director of COBAES, Arturo Gutiérrez Olvera.

Life story

For the realization of “The presence of the Normal Rural School Jalisco, Nayarit, in Sinaloa”, Arciniega he took on the task of elaborating the life profile of the 115 teachers graduated from the Normal Rural School, who settled in the state of Sinaloa.

The author plunged into extensive research and arduous field work to document the lives of all these professors and 51 other individuals whom he was unable to contact personally.

The State Governor, Ruben Rocha Moya He shared with the public some anecdotes during his time as a student at the Rural Normal School and expressed his gratitude to the author for allowing him to be a commentator in the presentation.

“I thank you for three particular reasons. One, because the issue of education is my issue and more when it comes to rural education. Two, because of my belonging and eternal affiliation to the nature and raison d’être of the Mexican Rural School (…) Third reason, because with the edition of the Presence of the Rural Normal School of Jalisco, Nayarit in Sinaloa, COBAES, after almost three years of absence, he resumes his prolific and prestigious path of publishing production”.

For his part, Jose Luis Lopez Arcienega I stress the importance of these schools and why we must keep their tireless educational efforts alive forever in our memory.

“The Normal Rural School of Jalisco, Nayarit is a flagship institution in the educational field of Mexico. The Rural Normal Schools were born to strengthen the triumph of the Revolution, to offer the opportunity to the children of the peasants to have a choice”.

The author delves into the history of the School and regrets its disappearance at the hands of the former president of Mexico, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz in the sixties.

“The rural normalistas played an extremely leading role in the dissemination of the Marxist-Leninist doctrine in rural areas. In each of the schools, there were clubs with an ideological political orientation where they sowed the seeds of restlessness, free thought and rebellion”.

The book was edited and published by the College of Bachelors of the State of Sinaloay is part of the COBAES efforts to continue publishing works of cultural and social relevance in the state.