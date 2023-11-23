Elisa was 21 years old and Luis, 26. In 1968 they had a secret “courtship”… they saw each other at mass; on Sundays, in the Rosary; and the rest of the week they looked for and found each other at night. That secret relationship did not last a year. The girl got pregnant, she told him about it, but she never asked him for anything. She knew from the beginning what it was. Luis Varela Rama was the young parish priest of his village, San Martiño de Cores (Ponteceso, A Coruña), and he died in 2018, being an emeritus parish priest, with a will made and without recognizing his offspring. In some way, the religious man was always close and attentive to the vicissitudes of the life of his little parishioner while suspicions arose among the neighbors due to the physical resemblance between the two. But nothing else.

The baby was born in June 1969 and was named José Luis. In the name of his father he would carry a sign, but he would remain forever with the two surnames of his mother: Porteiro Carril. He grew up hearing the rumor in the village that he was the priest’s son. Over time, Elisa married and gave siblings to the child she had brought into the world as a single woman, in that “social reality” of a small rural population center (today 500 inhabitants scattered in 13 different entities) at the end of the Franco regime. With these words, the Provincial Court of A Coruña recognizes the darkness of the case in the ruling that fully supports the first instance court ruling, issued in favor of the new legitimate heir after he, on the day of the priest’s death, extracted a confession. to his mother and decided to claim filiation.

José Luis Porteiro Carril, who over time also founded a family in Ponteceso and went to sea to work, remembers from the time he could remember that “it was said throughout Cores” that the priest was his father. However, as stated in the ruling of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Carballo (A Coruña), issued in 2022 by Judge Adriana López Barcón, “his mother never confirmed it to him” and the boy “never asked the parish priest Don Luis for his work, out of respect.” “When Don Luis dies,” the court document continues to describe, the son “asks his mother bluntly if he is his father, which she confirms.” The man explains that she “had a hard time” admitting it to him, and that it was “the only time” that she “categorically stated it to him.”

As soon as he had Elisa’s response, José Luis drove to the funeral home. It was around 10 in the morning and the body was being laid to rest in Santiago because the priest had died in the hospital in the Galician capital. Upon arrival, he met the family of the deceased and priests from the Compostela archdiocese, old companions of the deceased. He went to one of Luis Varela Rama’s sisters, told her the secret that he had just learned and announced that he “wanted to do a DNA test to avoid unearthing it in the future.” The woman that justice now considers the plaintiff’s natural aunt, sent him away telling him that “it was not the time to be there,” cites the sentence confirmed by the Court.

The obituaries published in The voice of Galicia On May 24, 2018, they revealed that the body was scheduled to be transferred from Santiago to Cores to be “exposed” before being “buried” in a “Christian burial.” They also announced the celebration, with priests (in total, 25) and Archbishop Julián Barrio Barrio himself, highest authority of the Galician Church, of a funeral with a body present. Next, the entourage would take the deceased to the nearby cemetery to say goodbye. But, as the Carballo judge and the third section of the A Coruña Court consider proven, where the case ended after the appeal presented by two of the priest’s three brothers who were sued, at the last minute Varela Rama’s family “agreed to the cremation” in place of burial. He did it “without warning”, in a “hasty and unexpected” way, the judges conclude, after knowing the intentions of the man whom the town’s gossip pointed to as a bastard son.

Obituaries accepted by the judge as proof that it was not planned to cremate the priest’s body until the plaintiff requested the DNA test. OSCAR CORRAL

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also Attention: Maximum alert in Spain due to torrential rains Subscribe

When the archbishop showed up to officiate the funeral, he learned from other clerics what had happened. The ceremonies were also celebrated although the atmosphere was no longer the same. The coffin was carried on the shoulders of six religious who walked in front of Monsignor Barrio, member of the Permanent Commission of the Spanish Episcopal Conference and since 2023 archbishop emeritus of Santiago, but the box did not end up in the niche. “While a funeral with a body present was initially organized, just four hours after this, the family decided to cremate the body, with the only direct relatives of the deceased being his brothers, that is, the defendants here,” recalls Judge López Barcón. .

The impossible saliva sample

It is, “therefore, attributable to the brothers that there are no cadaveric remains that would allow the biological test to be carried out,” the judge decides. But not only that: “Despite the three being summoned on several occasions to go to Imelga [Instituto de Medicina Legal de Galicia]” to take a saliva sample that would serve to find or rule out the “uncle-nephew kinship relationship,” recalls the sentence, “none of them appeared or claimed justification for said non-appearances.” “There are obvious economic interests in the defendants,” reproaches the head of the Carballo court, for being the heirs of the religious’s movable and immovable properties. The priest’s three brothers are elderly and, according to the latest ruling, some now suffer from cognitive impairment.

“They refused up to four times,” explains Darío Antonio Díaz Pineda, the lawyer from A Coruña who, without any more evidence than the comments of the people, the statements before a notary from several neighbors and a priest, the word of mother and son and the flagrant Suspicion fueled by the emergency cremation, he managed to get the justice system to recognize José Luis Porteiro as the priest’s non-marital son and order his registration, as such, in the Civil Registry. The lawyer – who currently represents the son of the priest of Cores in the distribution of the inheritance, because the legitimate inheritance corresponds to him – is already accustomed to facing complicated cases of filiation. “In the absence of DNA, I had to create proof,” he says, starting with some notarial records in which several witnesses outline that taboo relationship between the neighbor and the priest in their twenties.

In the lawsuit filed by José Luis Porteiro, the testimonies before a notary attest to these rumors. A neighbor who worked in a home with Elisa said that on one occasion, when she was leaving, the priest appeared looking for the girl and “the two of them stayed in the house.” “The case was known that way,” the lawyer describes: “Rumorology in the heat of the fire.” But that priest did not stop being “close” to the child: “the father I was going there… People said that they looked alike physically, and in character, too.” Luis Varela was attending the little boy’s birthday party, and once the boy had a health problem, the priest was the one in charge of taking him to the hospital.

Both the Court and the Court of First Instance consider this evidence presented by the son to be “sufficiently illuminating”, together with “the refusal” of the family to provide the DNA. The mother explained in the trial that when she was young she worked in various houses and lands in the area, also in that of the priest and his parents. After almost a year of “dating,” when she became pregnant, she “never” asked the priest for anything, although he gave her “some money when” the baby was born. Elisa swallowed the stigma of being a single mother, she gave birth in Santiago and the priest, as her son’s lawyer explains, “went to visit the hospital.”

Half a century passed until the priest’s death and she “never in her life wanted to harm him,” Díaz Pineda emphasizes. “I never told anything because I didn’t want to hurt either the priest or her parents, it was a secret between both of them,” she testified at the trial; although “it was known in the town,” her mother admitted, “because one person saw it and the word spread.” Elisa only nodded to her son when, after her former lover died, she understood that she “no longer hurt” Don Luis.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_