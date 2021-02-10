The national deputy, president of the PJ and former governor of San Juan, José Luis Gioja, reported that he tested positive for coronavirus but that has no symptoms.

Through his Twitter account, the Peronist leader said that his wife got infected and that “he just feels tired.”

In that same tweet, Gioja said that he also tested positive, but that is “asymptomatic”.

Hi all! I tell you that my wife tested positive for COVID-19. Thank God he only feels tired. Since Sunday without fever. I also tested positive, still I am asymptomatic. I feel perfect and will continue to take care of myself as always. Thanks for your concern! Big hug! – José Luis Gioja (@joseluisgioja) February 10, 2021

“I feel perfect and I will continue to take care of myself as always.! Thanks for taking care! Big hug!”, He finished his message.

Gioja, 71, was elected governor of San Juan three times, a position he held between 2003 and 2015.