More than 3 years ago that a stroke separated José Luis Gil from acting and public life. Since then, it is Irene, her daughter, who usually offers the last hour of the beloved Zaragozano actor.

“Within what fits, my father It is well“, he said a few weeks ago Soon. “We are not facing an exact science. In my father’s illness there are no certainties, Everything is uncertainties“

In addition, Irene recently published in her networks A photo of the actor dressed in Real Zaragoza’s shirtthe team of their loves. “Thank you Real Zaragoza. SUPERCHULA T -SHIRT!”, The young woman wrote next to the capture that is undoubtedly an unequivocal image that everything is on the right track in her recovery.

Now, the interpreter’s daughter wanted to pay tribute to both her father and The women of his life. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Irene has published a photo where she appears surrounded by the women of her life, to which she dedicates the text of her post on Instagram.

“Here’s he, 10 years ago, With their women, those that today and every day are therein the good and in the bad times, taking care, encouraging and wanting a lot, “Irene said.

“The woman of the year is my sister: Marta, who has had to fight like never before, life has closed the door and windows, in her own way, that many times disability of me, she is opening them! Olé you my mother, my cousin and my daughter, go trio of Ases !!!”, has detailed.

“So different, so special and so important, proud of my girls, today and always“The daughter of the respected actor concluded in her post.