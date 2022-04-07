José Luis Fradejas, in his time as presenter of ‘Aplauso’.

The presenter of the program Applause and its sections the youth dance Y Twice as famous, JOsé Luis Fradejas, has died this Thursday morning victim of a myocardial infarction at the age of 72, as reported by RTVE. “We will always remember him through his work”, lamented the television entity, the house where this Murcian presenter (Abarán, 1950) became known with Applause, program that was broadcast from 1978 to 1983 and was directed by José Luis Uribarri, directed by Hugo Stuven and with a script by José Ramón Pardo. Applause of TVE was his great experience in front of the cameras, where he was first in charge of pieces such as the youth dance and, at the end of the program, as the main presenter.

Fradejas was the only one of the presenters who remained on the show for five years and shared the set with Silvia Tortosa, Mercedes Rodríguez, María Casal or Adriana Ozores, among others. After Applause He left La 1, although in 1997 he returned to TVE as deputy director of musical programs. He was also director and presenter of the programs On going Y sign up 50 of RNE.

His family moved to Madrid when the journalist turned 10 years old. His passion was born presenting children’s theater performances, and although he began to study Advertising and Quantity Surveying, he decided to focus on presenting musical events in nightclubs. That’s how he met Uribarri, and he hired him to Applause. In addition, she collaborated in different music magazines. In May 1999, he joined Antena 3 to lead the Antena 3 Aragón delegation, where he was director of the Informativo Regional and the program Aragon in depth. In recent years he was an audiovisual services executive at Telefónica. By Applause won awards such as the TP de Oro for Best National Program, the Ondas award and the Aro de Oro award for Best Youth Program.

