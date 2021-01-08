A “bounce” or one inflation close to 60%. Jose Luis Espert He believes that the economy will move between these two options this year. Before consulting Clarion, the liberal referent left his 2021 forecasts and also counted what measures would you take him to alleviate the recession.

According to the former presidential candidate, who in the next legislative elections would fight for a bank in the province of Buenos Aires, everything it will depend on how the restrictions follow for the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started from a very complicated situation, despite the $ 500 soybean. And I see two scenarios. If they don’t lock us up again, the economy will rebound, with high inflation. If they lock us up, there will be less growth and less inflation, “sums up the startup economist.

And he adds: “In the first case, with more activity, the inflation it can be double that projected in the budget. If there they speak of 29%, can get closer to 58%. Why? Because during the pandemic the amount of circulating money doubled and today you have an important part encapsulated with the Leliq. If that silver starts to circulate, there will be more inflation. “

The candidate for president for the Despertar Front, José Luis Espert, when he voted in the October 27 election. He was sixth out of six.

“And if they lock us up again,” he completes, “activity will grow less and contain inflation a little more. But there it will hit the social. Did people bank another lockdown? The mayors of the Coast, for example, have already told Kicillof that they cannot close with the recession they have“.

For Espert, “neither of the two scenarios will show a much better economy. You can grow 4 or 6 pointsBut you have to take into account how we ended last year, with a fall of between 11 and 13 points in activity, one of the highest in the world, and with between 36% and 37% of inflation “.

According to the economist, the initial error was to have raised “the false dichotomy between economy and health. The quarantine was the only real measure against the pandemic. It is ridiculous.”

– And what would you do in the current scenario?, he raised Clarion.

– What you don’t have to do is close again. There must be distancing, chinstrap, mass testing. And vaccinate seriously. Not the antics of these 300 thousand doses of the Russian vaccine. And Ginés and Gollán (the Ministers of Health of the Nation and Province) would have to resign.

– And Fernán Quirós, no? Because the City also has very high numbers of infectionsasked this newspaper.

– No, Quirós is much more professional.

– Does the Government rescue nothing from the fight against the pandemic?

– The initial rescue phase was reasonable. Those first few weeks. But it was absurd not to have used that time to do massive tests. I also agree with the support that was given to private companies, but it shouldn’t have taken six weeks, and that greatly affected businesses and industries.

José Luis Espert at the Buenos Aires government headquarters, in a meeting between the PASO and the 2019 general election.

Regarding the economic measures that he would take, Espert assures that “a quick agreement should be reached with the Fund. If they don’t want to make renovations and sign an extended facilities agreement, let them sign a stand by. Between this year and 2023 you have 45,000 million dollars that expire with the IMF: 5,000 million in 2021 and 20,000 million each of the following two years. “

The economist also warns about the debts of the provinces. “And we must give some sign of fiscal rationality. End the cave measures. There must be a rate adjustment and freeze spending,” he adds.

– With the current social situation would you raise rates?

– There must be an adjustment, except in social spending. But at the national, provincial and municipal levels, spending on salaries, goods, services, and public works should be frozen. Still, I don’t see any likelihood of doing any of this.

Espert clarifies that this would be “in the immediate” to lift an economic activity that “has already clearly touched its bottom”, but that can still be reflected in a rise in unemployment and a poverty rate “close to 50%”.

“Long-term -the economist closes- you have to change everything. Open the economy to the world, reduce the State in order to reduce taxes and have friendly labor laws to create blank jobs. “

