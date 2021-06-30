The candidate for national deputy of Avanza Libertad for the province of Buenos Aires, José Luis Espert, charged against the national government and Kirchnerism for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a government of animals, brutes, ignorant and wicked also because of how they have treated us with the health issue, “said the economist, who protested that from the Executive” millions of dollars have been spent on anything except what they should have spent. “

For Espert, the Government should have been obsessed with “the healthy return to the normality of work as soon as possible and that the boys could enjoy their adolescence “, while” those infected are isolated and treated properly “.

For the candidate, “the omen” of President Alberto Fernández “is being fulfilled when he said that there would be 10 percent more poor people, who surely we already have them and we are going to the 100,000 dead clearly”.

“There is a mixture of perversion as far as the little care that the Government has had with the health, they are brutes, very ignorant”, insisted the economist.

In statements to The Nation +Espert also questioned the government’s decision to suspend meat exports and pointed out that the same measure was applied less than ten years ago and caused “an explosion in the price of meat, as a result of the disappearance of 10 million heads.” “Today the same thing happens, they do not learn, they are brutal and perverse because they have shitted on their health“, he emphasized.

He also criticized the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof because “he has spent billions of pesos with his mini-government project in the most important cities of the province” instead of buying more vaccines.

Espert also addressed the decline in economic activity in Argentina and assessed that summer is over enjoyed by the government. “It is very worrying (the situation) because Argentina had a rebound at the end of last year and since January it practically stopped growing, we have been with the economy stagnant for four months,” he said.

The economist pointed out that “during 2021 the Argentine economy did not grow and it will not grow“.” The growth that we are going to see is not going to be a real growth of the economy but a statistical one because there was a rebound at the end of last year. While inflation will be between 45 and 50% “, completed the candidate.

In this context. Espert called for economic reforms and labor laws to create blank jobs. “The reforms that need to be done are to avoid outbursts in which Argentina falls permanently. Everything ends badly for not doing what needs to be done, “he emphasized.

GRB