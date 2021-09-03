José Luis Espert confessed that his “personal position” regarding consumption and decriminalization He is in favor of marijuana, although he clarified that this is his thought and that if, as a deputy, the bill was approached, he would “throw it over the President’s head.”

“I am in favor of not being penalized,” he confessed, interviewed by TikTok and Youtube for Caja Negra, the Filonews interview cycle. “Much more,” he said, if it is for medicinal purposes.

Then came the butt of the liberal candidate who tries to be a deputy from the province of Buenos Aires, and who joined the confessions of cannabis that occupy the final stretch of the campaign, from the sayings of María Eugenia Vidal in the same place and by the same networks.

“People are starvingTired of paying taxes, the boys want to leave the country, why do you come to talk to me about marijuana ”.

“It is not the same to smoke a joint in Palermo as in a village surrounded by drug traffickers”, Vidal had expressed and was criticized from Kirchnerism. Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires, crossed quickly to brand his argument as “tremendously discriminating”, with the speed that I needed the campaign to get out of Olivosgate that has the official candidates to bring bad.

Vidal, who received the obvious endorsement of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to top it all, added the personal tone this Thursday night, invited on TN: “I never tried marijuana”he maintained, to keep alive the light tone of a hypothetical and distracting agenda.

Espert and the surprise of social plans

In addition, during the interview, the liberal economist referred to social plans and explained what he would do with them. To surprise From his interviewer, he anticipated that to reduce the “gigantic” size of the State, he would not cut them.

“I would not touch the social plans. Nor to retirements, “he said, even though he had previously criticized” a State of such a gigantic size that there is no way to pay it. “

“The beneficiary of the plans They are people who were left out of a damn systemSo how can you blame him if he got out of a shitty system? ”he wondered.

In that sense, he argued that there should be a policy transform them into work and that would mean “killing two birds with one stone” because “first the person begins to feel worthy since he earns his livelihood and, second, that person ceases to be a slave of the state”.

The social leader Juan Grabois, for José Luis Espert is a “criminal”

However, that was the foot that Espert found to shoot heavy ammunition against those who “administer” social plans.

“The plans have to be collected by the beneficiaries, not the criminals that force them to go to marches like the ones on July 9 ”.

“As in every rule there are exceptions,” he explained. “There are tormentors, much delinquent, much criminal in the style of (Juan) Grabois, (Emilio) Persian, all that mafia. But the bulk of the beneficiary of the plans is a merchant, a turner, a carpenter, a welder, who was left out of the system as a result of the crises that they have been demolishing to Argentina over time ”.

In another part of the interview, Espert also differentiated himself from Javier Milei, another economist of course, all liberal, campaigning for Congress. He did it because of his denial of global warming. “I disagree with Milei on the environmental issue. It is an issue that deserves attention, it deserves concern. ”, He took off.

DS