Former Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert once again charged hard against the president of Conmebol, his compatriot Alejandro Domínguez, whom he accused of “miserable“after the initiative to move the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal between Coquimbo Kingdom from Chile and Defense and Justice to Guaraní land.

“Alejandro Domínguez you are so miserable that you want to bring the Coquimbo-Defense party to Paraguay. You want to bring a campus contaminated by Covid-19; you are a despicable being“Chilavert wrote on his Twitter account.

The first leg of the second semifinal of the South American Cup was suspended due to the three positive cases of Coronavirus in the Argentine team that motivated a letter from Coquimbo to Conmebol with the idea of ​​obtaining the points in the absence of Defense and Justice.

Alejandro Domínguez you are so miserable that you want to bring the Coquimbo-Defensa party to Py, you want to bring a squad contaminated by Covid19 to Py, you are a despicable being, Py is not your garbage dump, Marito and Mazzoleni stop fucking around and take care of the people Pyo fuck. – José Luis FelixChilavert Gonzalez (@JoseLChilavert_) January 8, 2021

“Paraguay is not your garbage dump, Marito (Abdo Benítez, President of Paraguay) and (Julio) Mazzoleni (Minister of Public Health of Paraguay) stop screwing around and take care of the Paraguayan people, damn it, “concluded the former Vélez Sarsfield archer.

Chilavert years ago expressed his position against Domínguez’s management, whom he points out for alleged acts of corruption and mismanagement in Conmebol.

“Since Alejandro Domínguez assumed command of the Corrupbol it’s all polluted, all dirty. They put these famous protocols for the pandemic but they choose certain laboratories in each country to carry out the tests, “said Chilavert in an interview with El Expreso PM, according to the slogan. Radio Bío Bío From Chile.

“A similar case happened with Lanús, who had two positive cases in a laboratory in Buenos Aires. In this case, instead of protecting their players, they do new tests in friendly laboratories and they all come out negative. How is that possible? They are doing the same with Coquimbo, “added the former goalkeeper of the Paraguayan soccer team.