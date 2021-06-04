José Luis Chilavert, always ready to generate controversy, considered this Thursday that the Copa América should not be played and shot with thick ammunition against Conmebol and its president, Alejandro Domínguez.

“Nobody cares about the health of soccer players. This is not the time to play it. Should be discontinued and see when to play it when the pandemic stops, “he warmed up, in an interview with TN.

In addition, he asked “Lionel Messi, who is the best player in the world, to rebel“and asked” who is responsible if something happens to a professional “.

And he gave him an example: “Today, the Brazilian players who play in Europe refuse to play the Copa América. They decided it in a meeting.”

In this vein, he denounced that the rush for the change of venue and the decision to play the tournament as it was responds to economic interests already a money already collected.

As a result, he continued his long-standing war against his compatriot Alejandro Domínguez, head of the South American Football Confederation.

“He is a nefarious person. I have denounced him in my country, in the attorney general’s office, for evasion, laundering, injury to trust and criminal association. I also reported it to the American Embassy and the FBI, I want transparency, “he said.

By the way, he took the opportunity to collide once more with an old enemy from his time as a footballer: Oscar Ruggeri.

“We are like water and oil, because he He is an ambassador for Conmebol, and I am an enemy of Conmebol “, he dedicated to the world champion in 1986 with the Argentine national team.

“The road is not Venezuela”

With a desire to venture into Paraguayan politics and an active past in the ranks of the PRO in Argentina, José Luis Chilavert also expressed his views on the direction our country took during the presidency of Alberto Fernández.

“I agree to help people, but it is proven that subsidies are not the way, because that leads to slavery to people, because people get used to not working“, considered the idol of Vélez Sarsfield.

And it went further: “Socialism only serves to foster bums. Retirees in Argentina earn 19 thousand pesos and a person who never contributed to the State, today, with subsidies reaches 80 thousand pesos, “he said.

Chilavert warned that “the way is not populismIt is neither Venezuela nor Cuba. “

For this reason, it was very hard before the decision of the Argentine Government to withdraw from the international lawsuit against the violation of Human Rights in Venezuela.

“It is an aberration. We all know that there is a illiterate, dictator and murderer which is Nicolás Maduro. They have killed innocent people for thinking differently and they starve them, “he was outraged.

Later, he denounced that in Paraguay “they have squandered 2 billion dollars with which they were going to equip hospitals “and the country does not have vaccines. For Chilavert, who has an armed work team, a political candidacy in his land” is a pending issue. “

Finally, he made it clear which is its model of government: “I like the work that Mauricio Macri has done at the helm of Argentina. When the leaders of the world came they were amazed”.

DB