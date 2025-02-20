Go on live The statements of José Luis Ábalos, former Minister of Transportation, on the ‘Koldo Case’ in the Supreme Court, with the last hour and government reactions to his words today.

10:22 The session is held behind closed doors The session is held behind closed doors, so there will be no video signal. From here we will tell you everything that happens with information from our companions Carmen Lucas-Torres and Isabel Vega from the Supreme Court.

09:45 Ábalos arrives at the supreme The former minister has reached the Court around 9.30 with apparent tranquility and even smiling.

09:36 The van of becoming heard on the occasion of the statement of Ábalos As happened with Pedro Sánchez’s statement, get heard has mobilized a van caricaturizing the former minister.

08:58 His heritage, in the focus The former Minister’s statement takes place after the judge has ordered a wide battery of proceedings focused on deepening his assets, as well as his firstborn, Victor Ábalos. He has asked to track accounts, goods and societies, citing to declare up to 17 people, including his son and his ex -partner, Jessica Rodríguez. It also occurs at a time when the credibility of Víctor de Aldama is in question, after the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, publicly presented some certificates of travel agency that denied that it was in Madrid when, According to the commissioner, he had stayed on a floor rented by him on Airbnb to which “young ladies” would have attended. The reservations were contributed by Víctor de Aldama along with more documentation about the alleged amaños in public works of those who have been accusing the former minister and to what was his advisor, Koldo García, this week to the Supreme Court. It could thus interrogate Ábalos about the detail of these awards, but the commission agency would have already been notified and that he would have had time to review it, and only three days have passed.

08:53 The intention is to answer the judge, his defense and the prosecutor According to the indications collected until now, Aldama would have paid commissions both to Koldo García and would have paid a holiday housing in Cádiz and the rent for the sentimental couple of Ábalos in the central square of Spain in Madrid to open doors to awards. According to the various legal sources consulted by ABC, Ábalos’ intention is Produced advances in the investigation since he declared in the Supreme Court voluntarily for more than two hours, last December.

08:50 Ratification of your previous statement It is very predictable, according to legal sources consulted, that the politician expelled from the PSOE is ratified in his statement on December 12, at his own request, before the instructor of the case that is directed against him, his advisor in the Ministry and the commissioner Víctor de Aldama for alleged crimes of influence peddling, bribery, embezzlement and criminal organization. In the aforementioned statement, the politician discharged in his advisor Koldo García the responsibility of the relationship with De Aldama, who represented the company Management Solutions, which took transport, interior and communities of the Balearic and Canary Islands in 2020 by 2020 of 53 million euros.