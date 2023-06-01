Thursday, June 1, 2023, 11:40 a.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

José López, leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, announced this Thursday his decision not to collect the act of councilor at the Cartagena City Council, while resigning from the party’s general secretary. Thus, the head of MC will not be in the composition of the new Consistory of the port city after 12 years of presence in the Plenary.

Movimiento Ciudadano was the second most voted party in the Cartagena municipal elections of 28-M, where the list headed by López obtained eight councilors, the same as the previous legislature.

From Movimiento Ciudadano they assure that “José López’s decision was received with respect and sadness by the members of said body, who conveyed their admiration and recognition to him.” In addition, the Executive Commission of the party conveyed his gratitude “for his generosity, dedication to service, work, leadership and unconditional dedication to Cartagena.”

THERE WILL BE EXPANSION