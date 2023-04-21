Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:29 p.m.



MC presented this Friday the first three candidates to run in the regional elections of 28M. The member of the Neighborhood Board of the deputation of La Aljorra, Esther Guzmán, is the candidate for the formation to enter the Assembly. Guzmán has been a lawyer for more than two decades and has an office in the port city.

The second on the list is the environmental activist Santiago del Álamo, who works from local associations such as CreceCT. The formation spokesman and mayoral candidate in Cartagena, José López, is number three. López explained that he joins to sign the list, but the expectation of the party is “to enter the regional Parliament with two deputies.” However, if the formation were to get a third party, they will decide in an internal meeting where they could contribute more because the Electoral Law prohibits being mayor and deputy at the same time.