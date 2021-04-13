In June, José López will serve five years in detention, since the police found him in the General Rodríguez convent in the early morning of June 2016, seeking to hide bags with nine million dollars. He had requested access to temporary exits in the case where he was convicted of illicit enrichment, but the Federal Oral Court 1 rejected his request. Then he made another request: to be released from prison for having served two-thirds of his sentence, although it was not confirmed yet.

The prosecutor Miguel Ángel Osorio understood that he should be granted freedom, and this Tuesday, by majority vote, TOF 1 – with the dissent of Ricardo Basilico-, granted the request, with one condition: that López deposit a guarantee of 85 million pesos.

In June 2019, the members of TOF 1, Ricardo Basílica, Adrián Grünberg and José Michilini They had found him responsible for the crime of illicit enrichment, disbelieving his claim that he claimed that the money he sought to hide in a convent at dawn on June 14 did not belong to him. They sentenced him to six years in prison.

The sentence is not final: the Cassation Chamber called a hearing for next April 14, and then it will have twenty days to decide whether or not to confirm the sentence.

When they denied temporary exits to former civil servant K, the judges said that “López does not meet the temporary requirement to access the requested freedom and, even in the best of hypotheses, he would not reach it even if the defense was right in his case. discount in concept of intended educational stimulus “.

But now he has requested a release under the terms of probation – in cases of people sentenced with a non-final sentence. After requesting a set of reports, prosecutor Osorio understood that “There would be no other possible solution other than to give a favorable opinion to the petition, despite which I will request that a strong real surety be applied.”

Judge Adrián Grünberg held in his vote that López “benefited from the application of the educational stimulus regime with a reduction of two months in the temporary period of his transit through the prison regime; therefore, I can conclude that López reached the Two-thirds of the unified sentence required by the regulations to access his release from prison is due in prison. “

On the other hand, he indicated that given the state of the process and having finalized the oral and public trial regarding López, “to date, the procedural risks have been neutralized.”

In another vein, it was stated in the resolution to which Clarín agreed, that while the former official K remained detained under the orbit of the Federal Penitentiary Service, “he has regularly observed the prison regulations in force without having recorded disciplinary sanctions; as well as also that while he was – and continues to be – detained under the orbit of the Witness and Defendant Protection Program of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, his conduct was considered correct and collaborative at all times. “

Understanding that his conviction has yet to be finalized, Judge José Michilini explained that the conviction and “its respective unification are being appealed before Chamber II of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, having not acquired firmness to date” , it corresponds to grant him the release.

Upon substantiating his vote, the magistrate recorded that José López was arrested on June 14, 2016 – remaining in that situation until today -, which “yields a total of 4 years and 10 months. Thus, by applying the two-month reduction in the temporary period of his transit through the penitentiary regime, it allows to conclude that, to date, the foreseen temporary requirement has been fulfilled, “which allows two-thirds of the sentence to be computed. that still does not have firmness, fulfilled.

At that point, the two magistrates agreed that, in view of the procedural status of López, “having received a non-final conviction, which is under inspection by Chamber II of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, it is prudent to fix it in the modality of real surety of eighty-five million pesos ($ 85,000,000) “.

It was Judge Ricardo Basilico who voted in dissent. He considered that there were no arguments to support what was required by prosecutor Osorio when requesting the release of José López. That is why he refused to release him.

Among the requirements imposed, it was decided that López should not be fitted with an anklet, because he is repentant and accused of collaborating in the case of the Notebooks of the Bribes , and since then it is part of the program of witnesses and protected defendants. They will be responsible for guarding it.

The former official now faces a second trial, which he shares with the vice president for the alleged Addressing of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez, but he remains imprisoned in the cause that led to his first conviction: the case of the bags with 9 million dollars.

The early morning image of June 14, 2016 showed a desperate José López trying to hide in a convent of General Rodríguez vSeveral bags with almost 9 million dollars, 153,000 euros, 59,000 pesos; Rolex watches, jewelry valued at 452,000 pesos and weapons. That same day he was ordered to preventive detention.

Those seized assets and money were confiscated, and later they were used in equal parts to the Garrahan Pediatric Hospital and the Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital.

A house in Dique Luján was also seized, valued at 480,000 dollars: former official K maintained that he was renting it but the Justice maintained that he sought to hide the ownership of the property.

In an even smaller space than the one he had within the Ezeiza Prison, López is monitored by the program of protected witnesses and defendants. In an austere accommodation, he receives few visits and goes through the days with few activities: there is no space to move too much and that makes the options are limited. He does not complain, he does not ask for anything outside of the requirements expressed in the writings of his official defender.

