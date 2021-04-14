After obtaining his release on Tuesday, the official defender of José López, Pamela Bisserier, will appeal the guarantee of 85 million pesos imposed by the Federal Oral Court 1 (TOF 1) for the former secretary of Public Works to leave jail. As he could know Clarion, will emphasize that in the other causes that weigh on López, he was released under oath, that is, without putting a weight. In addition, having been detained for almost five years, he considers that he already reaches two-thirds of the sentence for illicit enrichment, so should be released on parole. No bail is imposed on these releases.

In June 2019, the members of TOF 1 –Ricardo Basílica, Adrián Grünberg and José Michilini– They found José López responsible for the crime of illicit enrichment, disbelieving his claim that he claimed that the money he sought to hide in a General Rodríguez convent at dawn on June 14, 2016 did not belong to him. They sentenced him to six years in prison.

The sentence is not final: the Cassation Chamber called a hearing for next April 14, and then it will have twenty days to decide whether or not to confirm the sentence.

However, his official defender requested a release under the terms of probation – in cases of people sentenced with a non-final sentence. After requesting a set of reports, the prosecutor Miguel Angel Osorio He understood that “there would be no other possible solution other than to give a favorable opinion to the petition, despite which I will request that a strong real surety be applied.”

Two of the TOF 1 judges respected that same criterion. Adrián Grunberg and José Michilini understood that López’s arrest occurred on June 14, 2016 “yields a total of 4 years and 10 months. Thus, by applying the reduction of two months in the temporary period of their transit through the prison regime, it allows to conclude that, to date, sThe temporary requirement foreseen has been fulfilled“, which allows two-thirds of the sentence that has not yet been finalized to be computed.

For this reason, they signed his release, although they applied a guarantee of 85 million pesos. For the official defender, that figure does not correspond: firstly, she understands that López’s detention periods are close to two-thirds of the sentence handed down for illicit enrichment. It was six years, but then When uniting with the cause for the possession of arms, it took it to seven years and six months.

With these numbers and being that in June he will serve five years in detention, the Ombudsman understands that two-thirds of the sentence would be served. For this reason, he will reiterate that the former secretary of Public Works must obtain his conditional release and that figure does not admit the application of a bond. I mean, you shouldn’t pay anything to get out of jail.

Among the requirements imposed by TOF 1 for him to leave jail, it was decided that López do not wear an ankle brace, because he is repentant and accused of collaborating in the case of the Cuadernos de las Coimas, and since then he has been part of the program of protected witnesses and defendants. Its officials would be responsible for guarding it.

