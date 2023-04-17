Monday, April 17, 2023, 7:55 p.m.



The spokesman for the Municipal Group MC and former mayor of Cartagena, José López, has been in the spotlight for months for alleged macho and violent behavior. The events date back to the last pilgrimage of San Ginés de la Jara, held on August 27, 2022. During the festive day, the mayor allegedly made comments of a sexist nature to various women who were in a float. Hours after the incident, social networks were flooded with audio recordings in which the victims recounted their experience.

José López has always stayed out of controversy, even after the Civil Protection report came to light. This part, which detailed the hours in which the different altercations took place, stated that the former mayor caused a fight in a pilgrimage. The only message that he made public on the matter was made through his municipal group: «I am not going to go into provocation or gossip, there are too many important issues to give notoriety to whoever has signed a ‘paper’ or wants to scratch votes”.

This Sunday, the journalist Javier Negre published a video on his Twitter profile in which a colleague asked López about this event. To his surprise, far from denying the facts or remaining silent, he chose to repeat the Asian coffee recipe over and over again. The former mayor recounted the steps to follow to make the coffee in a humorous tone while the reporter cross-examined without success. This behavior has generated a great wave of reactions and has revived the debate about what happened last summer.