José León Bernal (Madrid, 1995) was rewarded for his great season as he Tenerife made effective the clause in his contract to extend his relationship with the club for another year and continue until June 2024. This was announced by the entity on its official website.

Until now, the center-back accumulates 32 official matches, with more than 2,700 minutes disputed and only two yellow. He is one of Luis Miguel Ramis’ regulars and in this 2022 he has played everything.

Tenerife published on its website that with “work and perseverance, the footballer from Madrid has also earned the affection of his teammates and all the Tenerife fans”.

Trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, he arrived on the island last summer from Alcorcón, a club where he had been the most regular last season. Juan Carlos Cordero was attentive and signed him.

In preseason he suffered an injury to the sole of his foot that prevented him from starting the League normally, but once he recovered he no longer lost his place in the center of defence. There are already 31 starts for the Madrilenian. In the last winter market he had an offer from Flamengo from Brazil, but he preferred to continue on the island.